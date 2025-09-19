If you’re idea of fun involves a mix of adventure, adrenaline, and a touch of whimsy, Jungle Cart Bali might just be your next must-try. Tucked away beyond the bustling streets of Ubud, this one-of-a-kind experience invites you to trade in tourist crowds for a gravity-powered ride through Payangan’s lush rice fields, traditional villages, and sacred jungles.

Launched in August 2023, Jungle Cart Bali proudly holds the title of Indonesia’s first jungle cart experience. Since then, it has welcomed thousands of thrill-seekers eager to discover a wilder, more authentic side of the island.

Your journey begins at Jungle Cart’s Ubud office, where you’ll check in, sign a quick liability waiver, and hop into a private shuttle bound for the starting point in Payangan – a scenic 30-minute drive away. Upon arrival on the verdant hills, guides will greet you at the starting point, equip you with the safety gear – including elbow pads, helmets, and even a frangipani flower to tuck behind your ear for good luck – before giving instructions and demonstrating how to operate the jungle carts. Goggles for dust protection and rain gear are also available.

The adventure kicks off with a quick spin on the training track to let you get the hang of it before the main event: a 4.5-kilometre downhill ride in eco-friendly carts that need no pedals or engines – just gravity and a little steering. With guests’ safety in mind, each tour is accompanied by a safety car at the front and three guides – one leading, one in the middle, and one at the back.

The carts are sturdy yet comfortable, equipped with hydraulic brakes, wide wheelbases, and ergonomic seats to ensure both safety and fun. Think of it as Mario Kart come to life, right down to a cheeky twist: your entry ticket is a real banana, peel and all. You even get to toss it aside on the track for that playful, game-inspired touch. For safety reasons, you’ll need both hands on the steering wheel at all times, so if you’re thinking of snapping photos and videos during the ride, the guides will be more than happy to do it for you.

As you wind down the jungle paths, two pit stops add a leisurely rhythm to the ride. The first is a rustic stand serving homemade Balinese kombucha – the perfect refresher while the group regathers. The second takes you past serene rice fields to a postcard-worthy photo stop, with emerald terraces as your backdrop. The finale brings you to the finish line, where chilled cucumber-and-mint-infused water and crispy pisang goreng await, delivering a sweet ending to a thrilling ride before heading back to Jungle Cart’s office.

Each session accommodates up to 17 participants, making it ideal for families and groups of friends looking for something different in Ubud. The tour lasts between 15 to 25 minutes, depending on group size; the more participants, the longer the ride.

Jungle Cart Bali is available daily in three sessions – 9 AM, 12 PM, and 3 PM – with tickets priced at IDR 380,000 per person. Whether you’re chasing an adrenaline rush, a unique group activity, or just a new way to experience Bali’s stunning natural beauty, this jungle ride promises an adventure you’ll remember long after the wheels stop rolling.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 877 7907 1000 or visit jungle-cart.com

Jungle Cart Bali

Jl. Raya Lungsiakan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud

+62 877 7907 1000

@junglecartbali

jungle-cart.com