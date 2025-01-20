Adding to the amazing romantic experiences available across the island, indulging in one of the best couples spas in Bali is perhaps the most intimate, inviting you and your loved one to reconnect, relax and luxuriate together.

With its captivating culture and mouth-gapingly beautiful views, few destinations evoke such romance as Bali. It’s a haven for honeymooners with a world-class spa culture to match. So if you’re here with someone special, make sure to experience a meaningful couples massage in Bali. Here we showcase a curated list of Bali’s most top-end luxury spas and their most inviting couple’s treatments just for you.



Guide to the Best Couples Spas in Bali

Healing Village Spa at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay (Jimbaran)

Nestled within the lush oceanfront gardens of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, the resort’s expansive Healing Village Spa presents the ultimate sanctuary for wellness-seeking couples looking to experience bespoke treatments.

This destination spa sprawls across 2,000 square metres, and ‘Village’ is an apt description, as this tranquil retreat encompasses 10 spacious spa suites settled between lily ponds, gardens and stone walkways. Blending with the lush, tropical surroundings, The Healing Village Spa embraces a contemporary Balinese design, adding to its warm, welcoming atmosphere. Don’t let this traditional façade fool you though: this wellness centre presents cutting-edge treatment technology and experience.

The Healing Village Spa’s ultimate couple’s experience is found in the Longevity Garden. Here, one can enjoy a private DIY treatment space at the spa’s lush “secret” garden, designed for ultimate intimacy and togetherness.

The 75-minute treatment allows couples to take the time to indulge in self-directed healing and nourish one another using nutrient-rich local organic products such as Indonesian volcanic mud wraps and coconut soap. The treatment encourages touch, connection and focused attention to one another.

To maximise mineral absorption, the treatment also provides a private steam room along with double sun lounges outfitted with infrared gemstone therapy mats. This will be followed by a cleansing shower beneath the powerful two-metre-high waterfall shower and an ice bath immersion that will release endorphins, tighten pores and speed up muscular recovery. A purifying treatment that will invigorate your body from head to toe. The Healing Village spa is open from 9am – 9pm.

Book Now: +62 361 701 010 | fourseasons.com/jimbaranbay

Karma Spa at Karma Kandara (Uluwatu)

Perched on the magnificent cliffs of Uluwatu, the five-star Karma Kandara is home to one of the most picturesque spa havens in Bali. The resort’s Karma Spa has been designed to offer exquisite treatments that nourish, nurture and cure the mind, body and soul under traditional thatched-roof bales. Offering panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, this special couples spa in Bali allows you to enjoy a tranquil and revitalising experience.

Indulge in an unparalleled spa and dining experience at Karma Kandara’s award-winning spa. Our exclusive Spa & Dine package offers the perfect blend of relaxation and gastronomic delights, ensuring a luxurious escape from the everyday.

Retreat into Karma Spa’s private treatment room and begin your couple’s journey with a 75-minute Karma Rhythm massage. This signature treatment is designed to bring the mind and body into a state of deep relaxation, with skilled therapists melting away any tension. Following this is an invigorating 45-minute session in Karma’s state-of-the-art Infrared Detox Spa and a soak in the clifftop jacuzzi with views out the Indian Ocean — these are private moments, where muscles relax, the body detoxes and you are given some quality time with your partner.

Following the spa session, feeling relaxed, Karma’s culinary team then sets up a private Four-Course dinner, with your dinner table and surroundings decorated with delicate flower petals, ensuring a romantic and unforgettable evening. This is a moment of celebration, and as such your dinner includes a bottle of Karma Private Collection wine. This is more than just a couples massage in Bali, this is the ultimate couple’s evening out on the cliffs of Uluwatu.

Karma Spa is open from 8am – 10pm.

Book Now: +62 811 3821 5287 | spareception@karmakandara.com | karmagroup.com

Sava Spa at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach (Seminyak)

Nestled in the heart of Seminyak, Sava Spa at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach boasts a tranquil oasis of wellness indulgence, presenting a wealth of holistic spa treatments from head to toe. Charmingly hidden beneath a Zen pool inspired by the traditional Balinese subak irrigation system, Sava Spa presents an idyllic destination for couples seeking to enjoy a day of pampering together.

With couples in mind, Sava Spa caters houses six couples massage rooms, each boasting a shower facility and one with a bath, as well as a dedicated reflexology room, and two lounge areas for pre-treatment and post-treatment. At Sava Spa, couples can expect treatments designed for deep rejuvenation exercised by its award-winning spa team, fusing modern holistic natural healing with age-old local wisdom. Guests can immerse in the therapeutic benefits, where the combination of their outstanding body care collection, local herbs, Balinese rice and fresh sea salt provides a transformational experience.

The spa offers several signature treatments for couples, including the 180-minute treatments including Balinese Wisdom, Seminyak Blend, and Glowing and Purity, and the 120-minute Lifestyle Design treatment. Sava Spa also offers Half-Day Packages such as the Twilight Retreat, which includes yoga and Zen pool sessions or the Glory of Sensory, which comprises a cleansing ritual and a flower bath. With designer destinations and locally-inspired treatments, this is one of the best couples spas in Bali.

Sava Spa is open daily from 9am to 9pm (the last appointment will be at 8pm for a 60-minute treatment).

Check out the full Spa Menu .

Book Now: +62 361 209 9999 | sava.spa@ihg.com | Website

Kriya Spa at Grand Hyatt Bali (Nusa Dua)

Inspired by the majestic architecture of Bali’s ancient water palaces, Kriya Spa at The Grand Hyatt Bali invites guests into a sanctuary of traditional healing and luxurious relaxation. Kriya, meaning ‘ritual’, aptly describes the treatments found at this palatial wellness destination, utilising not only age-old treatments but also indigenous local ingredients.

With its own dedicated complex within the five-star resort, Kriya Spa channels its own atmosphere, created by the vast pond that surrounds its lobby: serene and still, invoking a sense of calm upon entry. Around this centre is a selection of treatment rooms, featuring couples massage beds, hydrosoak, plunge pools and relaxation areas, which come together to make Kriya one of the best couples spas in Bali.

Kriya’s treatments range from Ayurvedic rituals, including the detoxing Marma massage and Shirodara warm oil flow, to natural facial treatments, body wraps and scrubs. But for those after the ultimate couples massage in Bali, Kriya’s Spa Packages presents the most complete experience. Kriya Java Lulur is one example. A 90-minute treatment inclusive of Authentic Balinese Massage, Lulur Body Scrub, plus Milk and Aromatherapy Soak. This is inspired by an ancient royal Javanese ritual, a traditional turmeric body scrub once used by brides-to-be to ensure the most supple, smooth and glowing skin. After any treatment, Kriya’s private spa rooms allow couples to fully wind down in each other’s company and enjoy the relaxing space provided.

Open from 9am to 9pm, last appointments booked at 8pm (for 60-minute treatments only). Online reservations must be booked 24 hours in advance.

Book Now: +62 811 3960 6610 | bali.grand@hyattbali.com | Kriya Spa Website

Tea Tree Spa Baruna at Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali (Kuta)

Found within the favourite family beachfront resort, Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali, Tea Tree Spa has become a destination for wellness and relaxation in the area for both in-house and visiting guests.

Featuring five comfortable treatment rooms, surrounded by the tropical grounds around the spa area, each private sanctuary comes complete with a jacuzzi or shower as well as a relaxation area. Aside from this, what makes Tea Tree Spa Baruna a great couples spa in Bali is its variety of signature massage treatments designed specifically for couples.

‘Rama Shinta’, inspired by the epic love story from the Ramayana Hindu Epic, is a 2.5-hour journey into ultimate relaxation. This leisurely couples massage package starts with a body scrub, and continues into a warm jacuzzi hydro-bath, before enjoying a Balinese massage and natural facial. You’ll also find ‘Let There Be Love’, a 2-hour romantic treatment with a re-balancing massage, a natural body scrub, and a hydro bath in the exclusive couple’s room. Finally, ‘Soulmate Forever’, a honeymooner’s favourite, is a 1.5-hour pampering ritual for two, featuring a full-body massage plus a couple’s relaxation time.

Tea Tree Spa Baruna uses natural ingredients for their scrubs and massage oils, infusing local Balinese elements into each guest experience. This is just a selection of treatments, more can be found on their website.

Book Now: +62 361 755577 | +62 811 3810 7301 (WA) | barunabali.holidayinnresorts.com

The Spa at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa (Uluwatu)

Presenting elevated wellness experiences, The Spa at Renaissance Bali Uluwatu welcomes guests to enjoy truly personalised and transformative treatments. This rejuvenation destination features sleek and sophisticated treatment rooms and an adult playground where massages can be crafted to your desires, moods and moments.

The experience begins as one enters The Spa Living Room, the ultimate welcome, where curated furnishings, soft marble, natural wooden tones and curated aromas create an inviting space. But it’s not just the decoration, The Spa is home to a range of amenities, including an aromatic steam room, sauna, and separate changing rooms, with each treatment room lending bathrobes and slippers for each guest.

The indulgence extends to those in search of a real ‘spa-for-two’ experience, for which The Spa at The Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa has prepared signature journeys for the ultimate sensory escape.

Blending luxury and tradition, the signature ‘R Ultimate Mandi Luhur Ritual with Caviar and Champagne for Two’ is as lavish as it sounds. This is a three-hour escape into pure indulgence. Presenting a contemporary twist on the ancient Javanese bathing rituals of ‘mandi luhur’, taken from the palaces of Central Java, it is steeped in tradition. The Bali couples massage begins with a Foot Bath followed by a Lulur Body Scrub to remove unhealthy layers and soften the skin. The body is then wrapped to nourish and cool the skin. The facial experience takes place while the body is cocooned in the wrap. Then, take a relaxing dip in the rose-petal flower bath, while indulging in Champagne and Caviar. The experience then continues with a Balinese Hot Stone Massage and Head Massage. The treatment ensures any guests leave feeling like they have discovered “the new you”. This treatment is one of the most luxurious you’ll find in any of the special couples spas in Bali.

Open every day from 9am to 10pm, appointments are required.

Book Now: +62 361 2003588 | Website

Svaha Spa (Ubud & Canggu)

This locally-grown spa brand has become a popular wellness destination, offering luxurious treatments in numerous locations around Ubud and Canggu, catering to two of Bali’s most happening areas. Whilst locations may differ, service and treatments across this proud brand remain consistent, with curated experiences that secure Svaha as one of the go-to couples spas in Bali.

Focusing on one particular venue, Svaha Spa Kenderan in Ubud, guests can escape into nature as this location’s treatment rooms bring you face-to-face with the spa’s natural surroundings. Sleek, tropical interiors, dominated by bamboo, dark woods and natural stone, blend into the verdant gardens at its doorsteps. The treatment rooms are truly designed for couples massages, featuring double treatment beds, oversized hot tubs and en-suite bathrooms and showers.

Whilst any of the treatments offered can be enjoyed together in a room, Svaha Spa has prepared a particular experience just for couples is their aptly named ‘Romantic Package‘. This leisurely and relaxing package begins with The Svaha Floral experience, a symbolic gesture of gratitude, marked by the placement of a floral offering and the ringing of a bell. A gentle foot bath sets the stage for a traditional Balinese massage, with warm oil and long finger strokes to ease muscular tension. Following this is a rejuvenating chocolate body scrub, leaving the skin fresh and radiant. The spa journey concludes with a Balinese floral bath, invigorating body, mind, and spirit.

For those searching for a couples spa in Ubud, Svaha Spa Kenderan is a premium choice, as are the Svaha Spas found around the island.

Book Now: +62 81237339353 (WA) | @svahaspakenderan | Online Booking

AWAY Spa at W Bali – Seminyak (Seminyak)

Tucked in the five-star lifestyle resort of W Bali – Seminyak, AWAY Spa invites guests to unwind and de-stress in the futuristic-looking spa oasis from day to night. Yes, AWAY Spa is open 24 hours a day. Offering services ranging from full body massages to sensational treatments, the spa team will have you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated no matter the time of day.

AWAY Spa features three single treatment rooms with meditation platforms, two double treatment rooms with vitality baths, two spa suites with wet and dry treatment areas, a facial room, a hair salon and a mani-pedi lounge. Experience the vibrant ambience, where guests can explore sensory delights, experience vivid colours, playful scents, imaginative sounds, energising light and detoxifying potions.

AWAY Spa invites couples to reignite their passion with the 150-minute Take A Break treatment, which begins with a medium-pressure detox massage to loosen up your muscle tension. Then, the layers of built-up toxins on your skin will be peeled off with vigorous brushing of crushed salt & seaweed packed with minerals that are readily absorbed by the brand-new skin and envelop yourself in a detox clay wrap.

Lastly, you can look forward to a refreshing face cleansing and mask, using NIANCE products, finished with a soothing body lotion application. With its exclusive SWISS GLACIER COMPLEX®, the soul of all NIANCE skincare products, NIANCE has developed a range of innovative and powerful products that embody Switzerland’s purest natural resources.

Additionally, before or after treatment, guests can also unwind in the separate changing rooms equipped with a hot stone bath, a cold jet set vitality pool, and relax in the chill bar or the decompression (detox/oxygen) lounge.

Book Now: +62 361 3000 106 | awayspa.wbali@whotels.com | wbaliseminyak.com

Lembah Spa at Viceroy Bali (Ubud)

Nestled on the verdant highlands of Ubud, Viceroy Bali invites couples to immerse themselves in the enchanting ambience of their wellness haven: Lembah Spa. Newly revamped, presenting a fresh look and feel, Lembah Spa enjoys a perch with views overlooking the property’s luxury pool villas. Very quickly this wellness destination has secured its place as one of the top couples spas in Bali.

The expansive multi-level spa and wellness centre exudes tranquillity at its finest. From the moment you descend the spiral staircase of its grand entrance, you’ll be greeted with the calming sounds of trickling Zen-like water installations and picturesque views across the dramatic jungle valley.

Lembah Spa offers a wide range of time-honoured treatments and facials, combined with modern techniques including oxygenating Geneo technologies. Reconnect with your loved one in this oasis of serenity with a special 2.5-hour treatment, offering packages of Spa & Yoga package or Spa & Dining at Apéritif or Cascades Restaurant.

These treatments include a welcome drink, a Balinese (turmeric) body scrub, a body wrap, a one-hour massage and a bath. You can choose your massage preference of Balinese, Swedish or Lymphatic, while bath options include Flowers (rose/lavender), Citrus or Herb (rosemary/chamomile/lemon balm/marigold). Guests can also enjoy new treatments including microdermabrasion facials that utilise exclusive Korean products.

The Yoga & Spa package includes a Yoga session, while the Spa & Dining package includes a 3-course lunch or dinner at Apéritif or CasCades. Lembah Spa is open daily from 10am – 10pm (last treatment at 8pm). These unique

Book Now: +62 361 971 777 | lembahspa.com

Waroeng Djamoe Spa at Hotel Tugu Bali (Canggu)

Tucked within the unique boutique Hotel Tugu Bali, a one-of-a-kind destination imbued in Indonesian heritage and hospitality is Waroeng Djamoe Spa. Here, you’ll connect to the secrets of the ancient mystical East where people of Java, Bali and the Peranakan have practised their authentic indigenous health treatments for centuries that we now know as “spa”.

These traditions integrated facets of spirituality with the physical healing arts to obtain the ultimate harmony of the mind, body and soul to boost total deep rejuvenation. Presenting luxurious authenticity, the treatments offered range from traditional massages including the ‘Balinese Pijatan’ and the ‘Javanese Pijatan’ to royal pampering which spans up to 5 hours, as well as couple treatments and meditation classes.

Guests can enjoy treatments in one of their treatment chambers dubbed “Kamar”. The spa haven comprises Kamar Solek, Kamar Mantra and Kamar Dandang Goela, featuring 19th-century rice storage cabinets repurposed as massage beds, 18th-century royal bed of the king of Madura, Tibetan tankas, Javanese gong hangers, 19th century Buddha Guan Yin wooden statute and more.

Waroeng Djamoe Spa combines natural elixirs known as “Jamu” or “Djamoe” and the physical healing arts, along with ‘magical’ flowers such as frangipani, tropical magnolia, rose, jasmine, ylang-ylang and more, which are believed to be the flowers of the supreme deities. Another aspect incorporated is incense, or ‘dupa’, which also holds magical properties. The Javanese and Balinese have always utilised these flowers and incense to stimulate the spirit and bring peace to the mind. If you’re around Canggu and looking for incredibly unique couples spas in Bali, this is where to go.

Waroeng Djamu Spa is open daily from 9am to 6pm.

Book Now: +62 361 4731 701 | bali@tuguhotels.com

Nusa Dua Spa at Nusa Dua Beach Hotel – a Handwritten Collection (Nusa Dua)

Hidden within Nusa Dua Beach Hotel – a Handwritten Collection’s serene environment is the revitalising Nusa Dua Spa, a haven of relaxation wrapped in luxury. The spa exclusively utilises Sensatia Botanicals products, enriching the experience by using naturally sourced ingredients.

Discover an Eden of relaxation, where couples can rejuvenate and reconnect with an idyllic spa experience. Tucked amidst peaceful surroundings, this intimate journey allows couples to cherish quality time together, whilst enjoying a day of pampering with indulgent treatments inspired by nature and local traditions.

Each moment is meticulously crafted for you and your loved ones to relax and recharge. The soothing massages by the expert hands of the therapists will melt your stress away, leaving you feeling rejuvenated, recharged, and reconnected. Celebrate your love in a haven of wellness, where the gentle rhythm of the environment and the joy of togetherness converge.

The Ritual Packages offered include the 85-minute Royal Retreat, inviting couples to immerse in an unforgettable journey of the senses, including aromatherapy foot ritual relaxation massage, followed by a green tea and tamarind facial and the 85-minute Nusa Dua Discovery, encompassing an aromatherapy foot ritual, Seaside Citrus Massage, Relaxing Bubble Bath.

Meanwhile, the 150-minute Yin & Yang ritual is the ultimate ‘him and her’ package, featuring aromatherapy foot ritual, Tropical Wildflower Massage, Relaxing Bubble Bath, and Seastem Marine Barrier Facial for her and Foot Reflexology for him. All of these treatments conclude with relaxation time with fresh fruits and purified water.

Book Now: +62 889 8700 7323 | spa@nusaduahotel.com | nusaduahotel.com

Rainforest Spa at Alila Ubud (Ubud)

Set amidst the enchanting Ayung Valley, Alila Ubud presents couples with an intimate escape at the Rainforest Spa, a haven of tranquillity and connection enveloped in the calmness of nature. Nestled in the secluded Bale Bengong, perched on the valley’s edge, this serene retreat provides an idyllic spa experience for couples, serenaded by birdsong and the gentle ripples of the river, delivering a deeply calming ambience.

Designed to nurture harmony, bespoke treatments for couples combine flowing strokes, delicate stretches, and targeted pressure, inspired by time-honoured traditions. Each therapy is carefully crafted to release tension, restore balance, and align with the soothing rhythm of the rainforest, harnessing a sense of unity and renewal.

The Rainforest Spa offers several treatments including the 90-minute Balinese Massage, the ancient Balinese healing therapy combining gentle stretching, long therapeutic strokes, and skin rolling to relieve muscle pain; the 90-minute Therapeutic Massage, a body-awakening treatment combining therapeutic massage techniques using fluent strokes of different depths and intensity; and the 60-minute reflexology, which applies varying degrees of pressure to specific points on the feet with thumbs and fingers to unblock energy flow and promote the body’s natural healing from within.

Beyond a physical retreat, this shared journey provides a space to reconnect with one another and with nature’s healing energy. The Rainforest Spa welcomes couples to take a moment of pause, breathe, and rediscover tranquillity together in an environment of unmatched beauty and peace.

Book Now: +62 811 3961 407 | ubud@alilahotels.com | alilahotels.com/ubud

Spa at Maya Ubud (Ubud)

Tucked amidst the lush surroundings of Ubud’s natural beauty, the award-winning Spa at Maya Ubud presents a serene escape along the gentle flow of the Petanu River. Designed as an oasis of love and renewal, this charming retreat welcomes couples to delve into timeless moments of shared eternity. Here, age-old Balinese wellness traditions are effortlessly interlaced with modern therapeutic methods, creating a nourishing experience for both the body and the spirit of togetherness.

Carefully designed to enhance your mutual journey into tranquillity, the Spa at Maya Ubud boasts five exclusive couple’s treatment rooms, as well as serene single spaces for individual indulgence. Under the skilled touch of certified therapists, let the calming symphony guide you through transformative rituals, where each treatment reflects their commitment to creating memorable experiences, personalised specifically for couples in search of solace and connection.

For couples travelling from afar, the Jet Lag Recovery treatment presents an ideal remedy. Starting with a soothing aromatherapy flower footbath, allowing the relaxing scents to refresh your senses. Followed by a bespoke fully-body Balinese Massage, expertly crafted to relieve tension from your long-haul trip. The experience culminates with a heavenly flower bath, allowing couples to soak in sheer serenity amidst petals and nature’s tranquillity. The 120-minute ritual is a harmonious blend of relaxation and connection, designed to leave couples feeling restored and radiant.

Inspired by the profound journey from Elizabeth Gilbert’s Eat, Pray, Love, this 150-minute treatment is a soulful retreat for couples seeking deep renewal. Start with an aromatic footbath ritual, followed by a deeply relaxing 60-minute Balinese Massage, then a luxuriant flower bath for romantic bliss, while rejuvenating facial leaves you both glowing with vitality. As an added touch, couples can enjoy a 20% discount on their F&B outlets to celebrate their love with culinary indulgences.

Book Now: +62 852 3911 5069 | spa@mayaubud.com | spaatmaya.com/ubud

Tula Wellness by The Amala (Seminyak)

Located within The Amala is a tranquil spa haven that draws inspiration from the longevity and strength of the ginkgo leaf – Tula Wellness. At the wellness centre, they harmonise the connection between one’s physical, mental and emotional health, strengthening the building blocks of your physical health and mental mind to help you attain the state of being.

Derived from the ancient Sanskrit word meaning ‘balance’, Tula Wellness offers a bespoke experience curated with a merge of Western aromatherapy philosophies and Eastern TCM and Ayurveda techniques that will help you restore balance, reconnect, refocus, and flourish.

Here, guests can indulge in the extensive menu of both modern and timeless treatments, discovering a unique programme with the integrated team of wellness experts during your stay. Whether your goal is to regain physical energy, improve sleep quality, practice meditative rituals, experience healthy cuisines and more, the programmes are all designed specifically for stay at Tula Wellness.

For couples, the spa offers a transformative spa experience including the Detox and Destress Retreat (5 days, 4 nights), which includes personalised wellness consultations, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) treatments, and soothing singing bowl sessions, all curated to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation.

Each detail focuses on nurturing your well-being, blending time-honoured healing practices with modern wellness techniques. Whether you’re seeking stress relief, detoxification, or simply a serene escape, Tula Wellness by The Amala ensures a revitalising experience that leaves you feeling content, balanced, and refreshed. This retreat is a great chance for couples to unwind, reconnect, and experience true wellness in a calm and supportive setting.

Book Now: +62 361 738 866 | info@tula-wellness.co | tula-wellness.co