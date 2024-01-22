You can find restaurants of all global cuisines across the island now, with the food and beverage scene reaching world-class quality. One favourite cuisine constantly sought out is Chinese food, with its rich and comforting flavours. One will find many Chinese Restaurants in Bali and we’ve listed the best ones for you here.

Not only will you find great Chinese food in Bali, but also a superb variety. Whether you’re after Cantonese or Szchecuan, Dim Sum or Peking Duck, Hot Pot to Claypot, the island of the gods has some superb Chinese restaurants that offer five-class experiences for all guests and visitors. Here we’ve listed the best in Bali, from across all the regions of the island.

Bai Yun (Nusa Dua)

Indulge in a Chinese feast at The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s Bai Yun restaurant, inspired by the popular dining style from Mongolia and China.

Bai Yun, meaning ‘white cloud’ in Mandarin, is the resort’s hot pot experience that treats you to premium-quality meat, fresh seafood, noodles, and more served in a bowl of piping hot soup right on your table. This is done in a decadent setting, where large round tables welcome families and groups to gather together for a memorable meal. The name is derived from the way hot pots produce heat, which creates steam that floats in the air. Bai Yun is one of the few high-end Chinese restaurants in Bali that offer a hotspot experience.

Executive Chef Ho Weng Kit has crafted a selection of soup bases from herbal chicken, pork collagen, and of course, a vegetarian option too, in which guests can indulge individually. He also focuses on using fresh seasonal ingredients for his hot pot patrons.

The dining style is loved in countries throughout Asia, not only for the style but also for bringing people together. For this reason, the restaurant was designed to cater for groups of 4 to 150, making it ideal for family gatherings or celebrations.

Having seen a healthy stream of diners since it opened in May 2021, Bai Yun also offers a Dim Sum Brunch that lasts all weekend. The All-You-Can-Eat selection features up to 28 varieties of Dim Sum, including the classic favourites as well as new, delightful creations by the Chef, infused with that signature Kempinski decadence. Of course, to be welcoming to all, the selection also includes both vegan and gluten-free options.

Bai Yun is open daily from 12PM to 10.30PM.

+62 361 209 2288 | restaurants.bali@kempinski.com | kempinski.com/bali

Golden Monkey (Ubud)

Golden Monkey has been serving Chinese food that Ubud residents always return for and visitors will flock to. Offering both authentic Cantonese fare and Szechuan dishes, there’s a whole range to choose from, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Whether you’re after Chinese barbecue, all-you-can-eat Dim Sum or classic Cantonese, Golden Monkey has it covered.

Their BBQ specialities include everything from Peking Duck (Crispy Duck Skin Wrapped Pancake and Dipping Hoisin Sauce) to the irresistible ‘Siu Yuk’ (Crispy Pork Belly) and Char Siew (Honey Roasted Pork). Other classic choices include Kung Pao Chicken, and Duck and Black Pepper Beef (with an option of tenderloin), to name a few. Their premium seafood offerings are authentic Steamed Cod and grand servings of Singapore Chilli or Black Pepper Crab. You’ll also find Eggplant Clay Pot, Mapo Tofu to classic Chinese fried rice.

Another favourite category of offerings is, of course, their Dim Sum menu, which features nine different selections including Xiao Long Bao, Har Gow, Siu Mai and Chicken Feet. To have alongside these delicacies is a range of sides and vegetables. As Chinese New Year 2023 falls on a Sunday, you’ll be able to indulge in their Weekend Dimsum Brunch! From 11.30am to 3pm every weekend, indulge in the abundance of all-you-can-eat Dim Sum, including both savoury and sweet goodness. Golden Monkey is one of the few Chinese Restaurants in Bali located in Ubud.

Golden Monkey Ubud is open daily from 12PM to 10.30PM (Mon-Fri) and 11.30AM to 10.30PM (Sat-Sun).

+62 81 1386 6001 | res@goldenmonkeyubud.com | goldenmonkeyubud.com

Golden Lotus (Kuta)

Bali Dynasty Resort’s signature Chinese restaurant is Golden Lotus, offering special culinary offerings. Renowned for its authentic Cantonese and Szechuan specialties along with its Dim Sum brunches.

The award-winning restaurant has long been a beloved destination for Szechuan and Cantonese dining in Bali. Featuring an elegant, high-ceilinged dining room with Chinese-inspired décor dominated by red and gold embellishments with carved black wood panelling and tasteful furnishings, this dining destination provides an ideal setting for leisurely meals with loved ones this Chinese New Year. For more privacy, the restaurant features three private dining areas, separated by folding screens that can be opened to create one spacious private dining area.

Spearheaded by culinary maestro, Chef Teng Shen Lee, indulge in signature dishes such as the Golden Lotus Peking Duck, Pan-fried Prawn Szechuan-style, Shanghai Sesame Chicken, Baked Pork Ribs, and Hong Kong Dim Sum. This Chinese restaurant in Bali is renowned for its Cantonese-style All You Can Eat dim sum brunch buffet, held every Sunday.

Golden Lotus is open Monday to Saturday for lunch (1PM to 3PM) and dinner (6PM to 10PM), and Sunday for the All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum Brunch from 10AM to 2.30PM.

+62 811 380 3522 | fbsec@bdr.pphotels.com | goldenlotusbali.com

Lion X (Nusa Dua)

Found within the five-star Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort, Lion X is one of the most contemporary Chinese restaurants in Bali focusing on Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine.

Lion X draws inspiration from the lion dancing culture, which many believe to have originated since the late Han Dynasty (206 BC-220 AD) when lions were brought from Central Asia to Northern China as gifts for the Emperor, from which representations of the beast began to be incorporated into existing traditions.

Spearheaded by Executive Chinese Chef, Alex Kuan, Lion X serves diners with an array of a la carte menus. Located adjacent to the R Bar, Lion X can accommodate up to 114 guests and boasts a private dining room and an outdoor dining area. Featuring a modern design with interiors dominated by green and red colours to represent good luck and wealth, the restaurant features a classy Chinese lounge in front of the main door and unscripted art pieces throughout the venue.

Lion X presents diners with all-time favourite Chinese cuisine as well as dishes that have been around for centuries. Several highlights to try include Chef Alex Kuan’s signature creations such as Signature 8 Treasure Flamed Chicken, Flying Crispy Noodles with Seafood and Egg Gravy in Cantonese Style, Braised Whole Australian “2 Head Abalone” and Seasonal Vegetables, Steamed Hokkaido Scallop with Minced Garlic Butter and Glass Noodle. Lion X also offers Hong Kong Dim Sum varieties on the menu as well as unique concoctions from the bar including Disco Dragon, Canton Tea Party, Bun Bun, Dragon Fist and more.

Lion X is open for lunch (12 PM to 3 PM) and dinner (6 PM to 10.30 PM)

+62 811 3820 5490 | bf.reservations@renaissancehotels.com | renaissancenusadua.com

Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant (Jimbaran)

AYANA Bali invites you to into their sprawling estate where the resort’s Ah Yah Abalone Seafood Restaurant will treat you with its speciality Cantonese cuisine.

Located at the RIMBA by AYANA Bali, Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant is the estate’s signature Chinese restaurant that serves specialty Cantonese cuisine, reflecting the heritage of Chef-Founder, Yeung Koon Yat. Traditional delicacies of Hong Kong and the mainland, be it the delicate century egg to all-time favourite dim sum and of course, the prized abalone, are found here.

Feast on the bountiful Cantonese culinary heritage with fantastic offerings including the Japanese Crown’s Amidori Abalone and the opulent Braised Imperial Bird’s Nest, an array of seafood delights such as the Braised Supreme Fish Maw in Abalone Sauce, as well as barbecue favourites such as Roasted Suckling Pig.

Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant is open daily for lunch (11AM to 3PM) and dinner (5.30PM to 10PM).

+62 811 399 4382 | fb.reservation@ayanaresort.com | ayana.com/bali/dining/

Naga Eight (Sanur)

Make your way to the tranquil seaside neighbourhood of Sanur where the Cantonese restaurant, Naga Eight, presents the perfect destination to celebrate the auspicious day.

Nestled on a 500sqm of land enclosed by four hectares of lush tropical gardens in the main Sanur area, Naga Eight is designed in a casual and modern concept that can comfortably accommodate 90 diners. Diners can enjoy the finest Cantonese barbecue and Wok cuisine whilst enjoying the warm ambience of the restaurant beautifully illuminated by natural lighting.

At Naga Eight, the dishes served use the finest and highest-quality ingredients available in Bali. Combining classic and modern techniques, the expert chefs cook up quintessential Cantonese dishes. Savour a variety of tantalising dishes such as Mantao Bread, Roasted Duck Spring Rolls, Salt and Pepper Tofu, Hot and Sour Seafood Soup Roasted Duck, Hong Kong Roasted Chicken, Hainan Chicken, Crispy Samcan, Roasted Pork Belly, Honey Glazed Pork Spare Ribs, Wok-fried Szechuan Chicken, Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crab, and so much more.

The design of Naga Eight is a collaboration between the founding company, PT. Naga Batu Jimbar, and Balinese architectural firm, Astaloka, reworking the existing building’s original structure with modern aesthetics including a reception area featuring dragon scale-accented tiles surrounded by mirrored walls, a higher ceiling designed in an industrial style, and a modern-style centrepiece bar. Naga Eight is one of two popular Chinese Restaurants in Bali located in Sanur.

Naga Eight is open daily from 11AM to 10PM.

+62 812 3788 8089 | nagaeight.com

Table8 (Nusa Dua)

Experience one of the most renowned Chinese restaurants in Bali, Table8, the signature restaurant at The Mulia Bali. Table8 echoes the auspiciousness of the number eight in Chinese culture, where guests will discover a treasure trove of authentic flavours in a venue where tradition meets modern culinary philosophy.

Beyond just a restaurant, Table8 is a venture through the rich tapestry of Chinese cuisine, featuring a menu meticulously curated by a team of culinary experts that celebrates complex flavours and timeless recipes. Savour signature dishes including the Australian Three Head Whole Abalone Braised with Wild Mushroom, Steamed Whole Grouper in Soy Sauce, Stewed Bamboo Lobster in Superior Stock “Hong Kong style”, or Wok Fried Mantis Prawn in Salted Egg Sauce.

For dim sum lovers, explore over 40 varieties of heart-warming options that are authentic and delectable. Moreover, Table8 also offers a Chinese buffet showcasing regional favourites, each dish is a testament to the diversity and depth of Oriental cuisine.

Tuck in the captivating ambience of the venue, where the space is illuminated by natural light by day, enhancing its elegant décor which seamlessly blends classic and modern elements with beautifully crafted pagodas, traditional wooden frames, and soft prints of Chinese-inspired drawings and illustrations. By night, the restaurant transforms with artful lighting, casting a warm glow over the lavish interiors. For more privacy, Table8 also boasts the exclusive Ci Xi Suite, a private dining room inspired by China’s Empress Dowager Ci Xi.

Table8 is open daily for lunch (12PM to 3PM) and dinner (6PM to 11PM).

+62 361 301 7777 | fb.reservation@themulia.com | muliadining.com/bali/table8

Panda Kitchen (Sanur)

Make your way to the serene Sanur neighbourhood and experience Panda Kitchen. Serving a great range of authentic Chinese cuisine, Panda Kitchen serves up an array of hot dishes, dim sum, Szechuan cuisine, Noodles, Cantonese porridge, soups, and so much more.

Experience the warmth and hospitality of the team at Panda Kitchen, where the friendly and attentive staff will ensure you enjoy an unforgettable dining experience. For dim sum aficionados, the dim sum menu offers the likes of Siomay, Xiaolong Bao, Steamed Chicken Feet, Hakau, and more.

Panda Kitchen also features Pork Wonton Soup and Dumplings, Hot Dishes such as Mapo Tofu, Szechuan Fried Green Beans and Stir-Fried Hand Ripped Cabbage, Rice and Noodles including Seafood Fried Rice, Fried Pork Kweitau, and Fried Pork Noodle, as well as Cold Dishes such as Liang Pi, Kou Shui Chicken, and Fu Qi Fei Pan.

Meat and seafood lovers can revel in dishes such as Angsio Pork, Deep Fried Pork Ribs, Szechuan Spicy Poached Beef, Szechuan Spicy Chicken, Douban Fish, Szechuan Spicy Shrimp, Dry Pot Shrimp, Fried Salt and Pepper Fish, and so much more.

From assisting you in choosing the perfect dish to ensuring sure each detail is right, the staff at Panda Kitchen will ensure you feel right at home as you savour the authentic Chinese cuisine offered at the restaurant. This is one the newer Chinese restaurants in Bali.

Panda Kitchen is open daily from 10AM to 10PM.

+62 813 5346 4225 | balipandakitchen