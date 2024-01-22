As a melting pot of cultures and flavours, the Indonesian archipelago’s plethora of diverse islands offers its own distinct identity, contributing to the rich culinary tapestry found in Indonesia. The historical past and diverse cultures provide the perfect platform to explore Indonesian cuisine, which is why HOSHINOYA Bali has launched the Nusantara Set Menu Dinner at The Restaurant.

Dive into a significant gastronomic journey where each classic dish exudes a part of history and keeps traditions alive. Designed as a celebration of authentic Indonesian flavours and heritage by seamlessly fusing HOSHINOYA Bali’s magnificent ambience with bold flavours and a touch of Indonesian flair.

The Nusantara Set Menu Dinner is meticulously crafted by the newly appointed Executive Chef, Uyung Al Wazir. A talented culinary artist with over 30 years of experience in the Food and Beverage industry, Uyung has worked at some of the world’s most renowned brands including Aman Group (Amansara, Amanpulo, Amangalla and Amanjiwo), Zannier Hotels Phum Baitang Resort, and Double Six Seminyak.

Executive Chef Uyung Al Wazir

The Nusantara Set Menu Dinner showcases an eclectic selection of Indonesian delicacies including:
Laksa Bogor (West Java) – thick rice noodles with prawns, squid, scallops, quail eggs and beansprouts in spicy coconut broth
Gado Gado (Ponorogo, East Java) – steamed vegetables, tempe, organic tofu, peanut sauce and boiled quail egg
Martabak (Nusantara) – Indonesian handmade crepe with eggs, spices and ground beef
Ikan Sambal Matah (Bali) – grilled marinated tuna with Balinese spices and fresh herbs sambal
Bebek Sambal Ijo (West Sumatra) – crispy duck with green chilli sambal
Tongseng Kambing (East Java) – Javanese slow-cooked sweet and spicy goat curry
Gulai Tahu Tempe Telur (Madiun, East Java) – tofu and tempe simmered in turmeric and coconut milk
Nasi Kuning (Nusantara) – rice cooked in turmeric coconut milk
Condiments – Acar, Sambal and Kerupuk
Pisang Rai (Bali) – a dessert of steamed banana coated with pandan rice flour, grated coconut, palm sugar syrup and coconut ice cream

Extending the gastronomic journey to allow dining flexibility to guests, The Restaurant’s à la carte menu allows guests to order main courses from each tasting menu in the Nusantara Set Menu. Additionally, vegan and gluten-free options are also offered to accommodate those with dietary restrictions, as well as a kids’ menu.

The combination of innovative appetisers and indulgent main courses prepared wonderfully using fresh produce perfectly complements the picturesque setting amidst Ubud’s lush jungles. HOSHINOYA Bali’s exquisite culinary team continues to serve elevated dining, delightful surprises and a culinary adventure, presenting mind-opening and soul-lifting cuisine that will ensure guests a memorable stay.

The Nusantara Set Menu Dinner is available daily at The Restaurant, priced at IDR 850,000++ per person. To find out more, click here!

HOSHINOYA Bali
Br. Pengembungan, Pejeng Kangin, Tampaksiring, Gianyar
+62 361 849 3080
info_bali@hoshinoya.com
hoshinoya.com/bali/en

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

Online Edition

