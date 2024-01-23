Modern-day travellers on the hunt for a romantic luxury retreat for their upcoming tropical island getaway can discover a new resort that recently opened: Canggu Cabana. Nestled in Bali’s vibrant coastal town of Canggu, Canggu Cabana presents an idyllic destination to fully immerse in the island lifestyle.

Graced with its exotic black sand beaches and sizable waves, Canggu’s charming neighbourhood has become a top choice for visitors for years, making it one of the best places to visit during your Bali trip. Canggu Cabana welcomes visitors to immerse in the epitome of romance and luxury, where every inch of the architectural element is a work of art. Exclusively designed with couples in mind, the luxurious estate guarantees that your stay in Canggu is nothing short of a dream come true.

Designed as a modern and exotic oasis, the resort features a variety of room options to cater to individual desires. Prioritising privacy, aesthetic allure, and exquisite interiors, Canggu Cabana boasts a range of contemporary tropical retreats, from suites with private plunge pools, rooms with lush garden views and bathtubs, suites equipped with river-view bathtubs, spacious family rooms with river views and bathtubs, and Cabana rooms with rooftop ocean vistas, each accommodation has been tastefully designed to enhance the Canggu experience.

Enjoying a convenient location, Canggu Cabana is a short five-minute stroll to the beach, making it a great accommodation for those with surfing excursions in mind. The resort caters to both amateur and experienced surfers, providing a fine blend of convenience and luxury.

Located amidst Canggu’s eclectic dining, retail and nightlife scene, from chic boutiques, swanky bars, cosy cafés, and popular restaurants, the resort offers a stylish and cosy sanctuary to retreat after a full day of island exploration.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3986 889 / +62 821 3622 6970 or email info@canggucabana.com

Canggu Cabana

Jl. Nelayan No. 888A, Canggu

+62 811 3986 889 | +62 821 3622 6970

info@canggucabana.com

canggucabana.com