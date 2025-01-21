Bali’s gorgeous landscape and stunning natural beauty have made the island a top romantic destination for travellers around the world. It’s as if when the island was formed, its creator had love in mind. From tranquil white-sand beaches caressed by gentle waves to lush green valleys echoing with the soft murmur of flowing rivers, every corner of Bali’s landscape exudes romance.

Across the island, restaurants have seamlessly embraced this natural beauty, offering uniquely intimate and unforgettable dining experiences that blend stunning settings with exceptional cuisine. If you’re in search of the perfect romantic dinner for two, look no further. Throughout the island, restaurants have taken advantage of the natural beauty bestowed on Bali, and, as a result, offer some of the most unique, intimate and extraordinarily delicious dining experiences.

So, if you’re looking for that perfect table for two, you’ve come to the right place. Here we share a list of stunning venues for your romantic dining in Bali.

Raffles Bali

Nestled on the scenic Jimbaran Bali, Raffles Bali’s romantic dining destinations should be on your radar when it comes to romantic dining experiences. Couples can experience private dining in nature and discover the resort’s unique dining destinations.

Catering for intimate moments, Raffles Bali houses a one-of-a-kind dining destination fitting for a night of romance and indulgence: The Secret Cave. This hidden gem, a gift from Mother Nature, presents a menu for special occasions that allows loved ones to reconnect in an unforgettable destination.

The Secret Cave is a natural cave nestled within the hillside, featuring remarkable stone walls adorned with unique limestone greens. The lichen adoring the uneven rock walls and the fine sand that carpets the floor add to the cave’s original charm. The romantic mood is enhanced by the flickering candlelight illuminating the setting, delivering a secluded space perfect for romantic dinners and significant celebrations. Guests can revel in a bespoke menu curated by the resort’s talented culinary team, highlighting the finest of local ingredients and personalised to individual preferences.

Here, couples can savour the “From the Ground” degustation menu, each dish explained in detail by the culinary team. Inspired by ingredients that thrive underground and feature locally sourced seasonal produce, this culinary experience is complemented by spiced cocktails and fine champagne.

The tranquil ambience, complemented by the gentle sounds of nature, delivers a captivating backdrop for a night to remember. Whether it’s a private dinner for two or an intimate gathering, The Secret Cave combines the allure of its natural beauty with outstanding culinary artistry.

The Secret Cave is open for one exclusive seating from Tuesday to Sunday, from 6pm to 10pm.

Book Now: +62 811 3820 9559 | dining.bali@raffles.com | raffles.com/bali

Munduk Spices Restaurant

Nestled amidst the lush and serene Munduk Valley, one dining venue provides an idyllic destination for couples to indulge in romantic dining in Bali – Munduk Spices Restaurant. Love-struck couples looking to enjoy an intimate dinner can savour farm-to-table dining, prepared with utmost passion by the talented chefs.

Here, couples can immerse in an epicurean journey where authentic flavours are harmoniously merged with international delicacies. Revel in the carefully crafted dishes that highlight the essence of the island’s recipes crafted with the finest and freshest local ingredients, sourced from the region’s abundant offerings. From traditional recipes jam-packed with local spices to international favourites prepared with an innovative touch, each bite is a celebration of taste and culinary craftsmanship.

What makes this venue truly captivating for a romantic dining escape is the stunning panoramic views of the valley and Bali’s northern coastline, where mesmerising sunsets on clear evenings elevate the dreamy ambience. Simply put, a visit to Munduk Spices Restaurant is beyond a culinary experience but a multi-sensory journey that will deliver truly romantic moments for couples.

With a capacity of 30 seats, the restaurant is open daily from 7am to 11pm.

Book Now: +62 813 3733 7817 | reservation@mundukmenirvillas.com | mundukmenirvillas.com/dining

Bvlgari Resort Bali

Nestled on the stunning cliffs of Uluwatu, Bvlgari Resort Bali stands to be one of the most luxurious and picturesque destinations on the island. With its high Italian style, celebrating a special occasion becomes an unforgettable affair at the five-star resort, where romance and elegance intertwine to create a magical dining experience.

Nestled amidst lush tropical surroundings in a secluded corner of the resort, La Terazza serves as the perfect setting for such romantic evenings. Overlooking unparalleled vistas of the Indian Ocean and breathtaking sunsets, this sophisticated yet relaxed outdoor setting is ideal for the resort’s signature Dine by Design offer.

Accessible via a charming wooden bridge, La Terrazza is located adjacent to The Pavilion and The Bvlgari Chapel, ensuring privacy. The spacious 136 sqm alfresco terrace provides ample space for personalised arrangements, allowing guests to tailor their dining experience to their preferences. A delectable selection of Indonesian delicacies and gourmet Italian menus is available, each prepared with the finest ingredients and crafted to suit every palate and occasion.

At Bvlgari Resort Bali, every romantic dinner is meticulously designed to be personal and unforgettable. The harmonious blend of natural beauty, elegant ambience, and exceptional cuisine makes it the ideal setting for couples to celebrate their most cherished moments in paradise.

Book Now: +62 361 847 1000 | bali.reservations@bulgarihotels.com | bulgarihotels.com

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Hotel

For couples seeking to reignite their love or simply indulge in a night of romance, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach offers an unforgettable romantic dining experience by the sparkling waters of Nusa Dua Beach with their Romantic Dinner package. This enchanting evening offers the perfect blend of elegance, intimacy, and culinary excellence, making it an ideal setting for a special celebration with your loved one.

The evening features a gorgeous setup by the beach, designed to captivate your senses and enhance the intimate ambience. Against the backdrop of the ocean’s gentle waves, you’ll be treated to a lavish five-course set menu, carefully curated by the resort’s expert culinary team. Each dish is prepared with the freshest and finest ingredients, presented with impeccable artistry to enlighten your palate.

Guests can choose from two indulgent menu options tailored to suit their preferences. Priced at IDR 4,880,000++ per couple, the Seafood menu offers a selection of oceanic delicacies, while the French menu, priced at IDR 3,880,000++ per couple, features indulgent French flavours.

Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, proposing to your partner, or simply treating your loved one to a charming dinner, the resort’s Romantic Dinner package promises to deliver an exquisite dining experience to be cherished for a long time.

Experience this magical beachfront dining experience and let Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort provide your dream venue for a night of love, luxury, and unforgettable moments under the starlit sky.

Book Now +62 811 3830 5954 | fb.reservations@sofitel.com | sofitelbalinusadua.com

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

The underwater world of Koral offers a full gastronomic experience, where fine dining creations are presented in a laidback, rarefied. Located within The Apurva Kempinski Bali, Koral’s captivating subterranean sanctuary provides the perfect destination for couples looking to enjoy a romantic dinner as schools of tropical fish, reef sharks, and manta rays swim around the aquarium.

Tastefully furnished with dark-stained woods, black granite table tops, and dark leather upholstery contrasting the bright blue flickering light refracting through the waters of the aquarium, Koral features a sophisticated bar and lounge space. But for a special occasion, a seat at the exclusive tunnel tables will certainly elevate your romantic dining experience.

Spearheaded by Executive Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali, Koral brings fresh and seasonal products to the fore, crafted into exquisite edible creations. Four distinct culinary journeys have been curated, inspired by Indonesian ingredients with French cooking techniques.

The 8-course Zen menu features Caviar, Shrimp, Hokkaido Scallop, Mushroom Lobster, Dry-Aged Snapper, Veal Sous La Mère, Banana Parsley, Sensation Blanche, and Mignardises. The 6-course gourmet menu serves up Gambero Rosso, Hokkaido Scallop, Black Cod, Australian Wagyu Beef, Agrumes, Chocolate, and Mignardises. The 5-course Experience offers Blue Crab, Barramundi, Toothfish, Yellow Texture, Café Vanille, and Mignardises. Finally, the 6-course Vegetal menu includes Tomato, Eggplant, Asparagus, Silken Tofu, Strawberry Sensation, Cilembu Texture, and Mignardises.

Wine pairings are available for the degustation menus, though a premium, a la carte drinks menu is available as well. Koral provides a truly memorable romantic dining experience in Bali, with its one-of-a-kind aquarium venue.

Book Now: +62 361 2092 288 | restaurants.bali@kempinski.com | kempinski.com/bali

AYANA Bali

Tucked amidst the expansive 90-hectare AYANA Estate in Jimbaran, KISIK Lounge & Seafood Restaurant boasts one of the most picturesque oceanfront Jimbaran-style seafood restaurants in Bali. Guests have the option to personally curate their seafood experience, choosing the freshest catches from the carefully curated market-style display.

The culinary offerings at KISIK feature a range of locally sourced and thoughtfully imported seafood produce, boasting a variety of fresh lobsters, prawns, calamari and the daily catch. An elevated dining experience at KISIK invites guests to “Dine on the Pier”, where one can take a seat on the dramatic jetty that juts out to sea, dining above the waves as they roll into shore. Moreover, for a more intimate ambience, the “Pesta Lobster” concept provides the ideal romantic dinner under the stars, serving up an unparalleled epicurean journey.

The Pesta Lobster menu serves up succulent seafood delicacies including the KISIK Seafood Platter (tuna sashimi, prawns, oysters and mussels served with assorted sauces of fresh lemon, lime and tabasco), Lobster Consommé Royale (richly flavoured lobster broth), Duo of Steamed Rainbow Lobster and Lobster Baked “En Croute” (light cream-caviar sauce and veal stock reduction, served with roasted potatoes or jasmine rice pilaf), Tout Guanaja Chocolate Mousse (smooth and creamy with aromatic dark chocolate).

Priced at IDR 10,000,000++ per couple, the package includes a welcome drink and one bottle of champagne. The Pesta Lobster Romantic Dinner is available from 5pm to 7pm.

Book Now: +62 811 3820 2288 | @ayanaresort | ayana.com/bali/dining/

Viceroy Bali

Set in the depths of a lush Ubud valley, Viceroy Bali welcomes guests into a world of refined luxury, presented in a stunning Balinese setting, making it the perfect choice to indulge in romantic dining in Bali with your other half. Perched atop the verdant Valley of the Kings is Cascades Restaurant & Bar, the resort’s main all-day dining restaurant, serving authentic cuisine against the backdrop of a lush jungle vista.

Treat your loved one to a magical evening brimming with romance with CasCade’s special Romantic Candle Light Dinner. The dinner features an intimate five-course degustation menu in a beautifully decorated setting, with stunning views overlooking the infinity pool and jungle.

The decadent five-course menu features Tuna Crudo (aquatir caviar, black truffle soy, wasabi, pomelo, betel leaf), Chargrilled Octopus (semi-dried tomato, miso, olives, and lemon gremolata), Truffle Miso Risotto (wild mushroom, grana padano), Beef Tenderloin (potato puree, charred asparagus, green peppercorn or bearnaise sauce), and White Chocolate Mousse (raspberries and rosewater, caramelised white chocolate, strawberries).

Create a memorable evening that will surely leave your partner in awe with its enchanting, love-filled evening and exquisite culinary creations. The Romantic Candle Light Dinner is available from 6.30pm onwards, priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person.

Book Now: +62 361 972 111 | res@cascadesbali.com | cascadesbali.com

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali

For couples looking to indulge in a love-filled evening under the starry night skies, the long-standing Seminyak resort, The Oberoi Beach Resort, Bali, has just the perfect experience for you. The resort welcomes lovebirds to the exclusive “Exotic Candlelight Dinner” by the beach, a unique dining experience that will captivate the senses for romantic dining in Bali.

Indulge in unforgettable romance with the exquisite dining experience under the stars. Nestled on the pristine shore of Seminyak, this magical evening presents the ultimate romantic destination, where the breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and Bali’s dramatic coastline add to the romantic ambience.

Here, guests can revel in a bespoke menu, carefully crafted by the master chefs, featuring a selection of tantalising Indian, Balinese, or vegetarian options. Each dish is a masterpiece of flavour and artistry, meticulously designed to tantalise the palate and deliver an unforgettable epicurean journey.

The ambience is further elevated by the gentle melodies of live traditional Balinese instruments, “rindik”, creating a soothing and romantic atmosphere. As the gentle lull of waves caresses the shore, guests will transport couples to a realm of serenity and enchantment.

The intimate dining experience is thoughtfully prepared to provide a truly exclusive and romantic setting, where guests can enjoy a private and secluded area on the beach, away from other guests for ultimate privacy.

Book Now: +62 812 382 3957 | concierge.tobi@oberoihotels.com | oberoihotels.com