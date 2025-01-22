Nestle within The Meru Sanur ’s majestic resort, Svasana Spa is a serene sanctuary dedicated to nurturing the well-being of mind, body, and soul. Travellers seeking wellness are invited to embark on a transformative journey through services rooted in local wisdom, designed to engage the five senses – sound, sight, scent, taste, and touch – for a truly holistic and rejuvenating experience.

For couples yearning to share a meaningful wellness retreat, Svasana Spa presents the RajaPala ken Sulasih Ritual. Inspired by the timeless Balinese legend of Kakawin Rajapala, this ritual celebrates the enduring love and loyalty of Prince Rajapala and his beloved, Ken Sulasih. The unique spa experience embodies the virtues of love, perseverance, and commitment through a thoughtfully designed series of treatments.

Couples can immerse themselves in a journey of togetherness, beginning with a luxurious Chocolate Body Exfoliation to cleanse and rejuvenate the skin. This is followed by a deeply relaxing Full-Body Massage with bespoke aromatherapy oils, carefully chosen to relieve tension and restore harmony. Next, the Juara Facial Therapy provides a pampering touch, leaving the skin radiant and refreshed. The experience concludes with a decadent Chocolate Bath, where the soothing properties of chocolate evoke feelings of joy and contentment.

As a cherished keepsake of this meaningful journey, each couple will receive a Garnet Bracelet, symbolising enduring love and devotion. Celebrate romance and create unforgettable memories with the RajaPala ken Sulasih Ritual. Whether commemorating an anniversary, a special occasion, or simply as an expression of love, this intimate wellness experience offers a profound connection to Balinese culture and mythology.

The Meru Sanur

+62 811 3831 1983

wellness.themeru@meruhotels.com

@themerusanur

themerusanur.com/wellness/