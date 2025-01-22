Welcome a Prosperous Year of the Snake at Grand Hyatt Bali

Embrace new beginnings at the start of 2025 as Grand Hyatt Bali welcomes guests to usher in the Chinese New Year. Celebrate the auspicious Year of the Snake with an array of extraordinary dining experiences and a series of family-friendly offerings, all set against the tropical allure of Bali.

To those celebrating Chinese New Year , the special occasion presents the opportunity for families to gather to share grand feasts and festivities. At Grand Hyatt Bali, the celebrations commence on 25 January 2025 at Watercourt. The restaurant has prepared the exquisite Feast of Fortune, a culinary journey curated by the resort’s talented chefs as a tribute to the rich flavours of traditional Chinese cuisine.

Indulge in a variety of meticulously crafted dishes that celebrate traditional Chinese flavours and ingredients with several special standout menus including Yee Sang (Prosperity Toss), Chicken Bao, Egg Drop Soup, Cantonese Grilled Pork Chop, and Almond Tofu Pudding – each dish prepared with passion and precision.

From 28 to 30 January 2025, families are invited to a memorable Reunion Dinner at Watercourt. The special dinner serves an exclusive set menu that brings together a delectable spread of traditional dishes, designed to be shared with family and friends. Savour the rich flavours of Butter Milk Chicken, Crispy Soft-Shell Crab, Roasted Duck, and Bok Choy with Garlic – all served in the warm and inviting ambience of the venue that captures the spirit of togetherness.

On 29 January 2025, usher in Chinese New Year with family fun and festivities where the little ones can immerse themselves in a series of Chinese New Year-themed activities. From receiving Angpao (red envelopes) to a fun-filled treasure hunt, masquerade, and a lively Barongsai (lion dance) performance, there’s something for every child to enjoy.

Expect an unforgettable experience and create lasting memories with loved ones on this joyous occasion, where the richness of Chinese culinary traditions collide with the tranquil beauty and tropical charm of Bali.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 855 3903 658 or email BALGH-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

