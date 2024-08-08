Celebrate the Week-Long Independence Festival at Roosterfish Beach Club

August is a very special festive month in Indonesia as the country celebrates its Independence Day on the 17th, referred to as ‘Tujuhbelasan’. This year, Indonesia will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Saturday, 17 August 2024 and to commemorate the momentous occasion, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa’s Roosterfish Beach Club is hosting a fun-filled week-long Independence Festival.

Taking place from 12-18 August 2024, the 7-day Independence Festival promises an extravagant celebration jam-packed with exciting family-friendly activities and entertainment. Catering to all ages, savour memorable festive moments with friends and family at Roosterfish Beach Club amidst stunning ocean views and the soothing sea breeze of Pandawa Beach.

Open daily from 8am to 10pm, guests can expect special performances to enliven the ambience, fun games and activities for the kids, a non-stop foam party and a live DJ performance every day. Guests will also be spoiled with a spread of indulgent culinary creations prepared by the talented culinary team. Elevate your experience with invigorating cocktails, where they are offering a special Buy 1 Get 1 Free Aperol Spritz promotion, the perfect cocktail to sip and enjoy for the occasion.

Several event highlights during the Independence Festival include:

● Monday, 12 August 2024: foam party, fun kids’ activities, colourful rainbow dancer, saxophone and resident DJ performances.

● Tuesday, 13 August 2024: foam party, fun kids’ activities, saxophone and resident DJ performances.

● Wednesday, 14 August 2024: foam party, fun kids’ activities, saxophone and resident DJ performances.

● Thursday, 15 August 2024: foam party, fun kids’ activities, flower dancer, saxophone and resident DJ performances.

● Friday, 16 August 2024: foam party, face painting, fun kids’ activities, oceanic dancer, kitchen guest shift, saxophone and resident DJ performances.

● Saturday, 17 August 2024: foam party, face painting, fun Independence Day kids’ games and activities, red and white dancers, saxophone and resident DJ performances.

● Sunday, 18 August 2024: foam party, face painting, fun Independence Day kids’ games and activities, coral planting, Indonesian national dancer, magician performance, bouncy castle, saxophone and resident DJ performances, and the sumptuous Family Sunday Brunch.

Family Seaside Brunch

There is no entrance fee to attend the Independence Festival so gather your loved ones and head over to Roosterfish Beach Club for unforgettable Independence Day fun and festivities.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 2940 3588 or email info@roosterfishbeachclub.com

Roosterfish Beach Club

JI. Pantai Pandawa, Kutuh, Kuta Selatan

+62 811 2940 3588

info@roosterfishbeachclub.com

roosterfishbeachclub.com