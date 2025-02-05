Take Up the Tropical Temptations Valentine Package at Amber Lombok Beach Resort

With every Valentine’s Day, love is in the air and the desire to escape on a getaway takes center stage. Whether planning a dreamy weekend or a luxurious retreat to rekindle the spark, Amber Lombok Beach Resort offers the Tropical Temptations package which includes romantic villa décor, Floating Breakfast and a Love in Bloom Dinner for two at IDR 2.5 million per night from 14-16 February 2025.

With a secluded sandy beach and well-appointed accommodations – in which special upgrades are available for villa bookings, there’s no shortage of corners for couples to share romantic moments on Valentine’s weekend. Enhance the intimacy with picturesque private dining under the sky and stars, featuring love serenades and a four-course menu, including a glass of sparkling wine or special mocktail.

Also available on 14-16 February 2025 from 7PM onwards, priced at IDR 850K++ per couple, the offerings at the renowned Bayside Restaurant and Bar begin with appetizers like tuna salad, avocado prawn salad and creamy vegetable soup. Following those are Cupid’s cut, grilled tenderloin with red wine sauce and butter-kissed snapper; completing the set are red velvet lava cake or strawberry panna cotta for dessert. Vegetarian options are also available.

“Our whole team is on deck to help set the perfect mood for relaxation, whether it be a romantic sunset picnic on the beach or savouring delectable dishes as the waves serenade you,” says Theo Dandine, the French owner of Amber Lombok Beach Resort. “Along with rejuvenating couple’s spa packages, this will be a V-day treat that pampers both your body and soul.”

Away from the hustle & bustle, Amber Lombok gives couples the opportunities comfort and intimacy they seek in a seaside getaway, beyond just room and dining – including rejuvenating rituals at Mukti Spa, unwinding at the infinity pool, and strolling hand-in-hand along private white sand at sunset. The resort invites the ignition of romance in idyllic paradise.

Amber Lombok Beach Resort

Torok Beach, Montong Ajan, South Lombok

+62 843 3875 3290

reservation@amber-lombok.com

@amberlombok

amber-lombok.com