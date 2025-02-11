An Evening of Romance This Valentine’s Day at Salsa Verde Restaurant

Treat your loved one to a love-filled evening this Valentine’s Day in Bali as Grand Hyatt Bali has prepared a romantic culinary odyssey at the enchanting setting of its beloved Salsa Verde Restaurant.

This poolside and beachfront Italian restaurant makes for the perfect destination to celebrate a romantic Valentine’s Day with your better half. A wood-fired pizza oven and an open kitchen provide guests with front-row seats to witness the culinary artisans in action, exuding an ambience with the same comforts as your own living room. Meanwhile, the outdoor dining terrace is enclosed by lush, manicured gardens with an uninterrupted panorama of the Indian Ocean. When night falls, Salsa Verde transforms into a lively dining spectacle, embellished with enchanting lights and live DJ entertainment.

Available on 14 & 15 February 2025, the special Valentine’s Day dinner has been carefully curated to ignite and delight your senses, all set within the elegant and romantic ambience of the venue. Priced at IDR 1,520,000++ per couple, the dinner will feature a variety of indulgent dishes that celebrate the essence of love.

The exquisite Valentine’s menu will showcase the likes of Insalata di Astice – poached lobster, tomato mayonnaise, mixed salad, zucchini “scapece”; Risotto – beetroot risotto with gorgonzola sauce; Filetto al Pepe Verde – grilled tenderloin, polenta, creamy green peppercorn sauce; and Cuore Cremoso – bergamot mousse, raspberry namelaka, bergamot jelly, and raspberry sorbet.

Reserve now and secure a table for an evening brimming with romance, exquisite flavours and unforgettable moments with your loved one.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 855 3903 658 or email BALGH-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Nusa Dua

+62 855 3903 658

BALGH-dining.reservation@hyatt.com

hyatt.com