Main Pool at Regent Bali Canggu

Inspired by the tenets of Balinese architecture, natural materials like stone, timber and rattan are weaved into the aesthetic and feel of this newly-opened resort. Through grand design, beautiful craftsmanship and the reintroduction of the Regent brand into Indonesia, Regent Bali Canggu brings a new level of luxury to the renowned beachfront, known for its iconic surf breaks and sunsets.

The resort sprawls across six hectares of landscape, home to 150 luxury accommodations from suites to villas and penthouses, seven swimming pools, five distinct dining destinations and lifestyle facilities. The entire resort offers a contemporary interpretation of the Balinese aesthetic, with its grand and open public spaces balanced by intricate details, from hand-chiselled stone murals, wood-carved teak bathtubs and artisan-made cloths.

Studio Suites Bedroom

Teak bathtub Refreshment Gallery

Regent Bali Canggu offers a range of stays for its guests, including Studio Suites, One Bedroom Suits, Corner Suites, seven villas with private infinity pools and two exclusive two-bedroom penthouses offering 180-degree views of the area and an expansive 618sqm of space.

Of course, the brand’s renowned Regent Club makes a welcome return, with its elevated rooms and service, including 24-hour care from Regent Experience Agents, private check-in and check-out reception and curated activities.

Penthouse Living Room

Outdoor space – Beachfront Villa Beachfront Villa – Living Room

When it comes to in-resort experiences, dining is sure to take the spotlight, with a collection of five distinct restaurants —dubbed the Taste Gallery— including two concepts by internationally-recognised Chef Andrew Walsh, including Sazón, a signature take on Spanish cuisine, and Cure, presenting a gastronomic. Other venues are Taru, offering international and Indonesian flavours; Beach House with its coastal cuisine and setting; and The Lounge, with views of the entire resort.

The Regent Spa will be the haven for wellness, with seven treatment rooms, sauna and plunge pool, with complementary facilities including fitness sutdio, health club and beauty hub. Meanwhile the brand’s renowned Regent Kids offers young guests a a stimulating stay.

Taru Restaurant

Regent® Bali Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No. 93 xx, Canggu

+62 361 201 99 99 | @regentbalicanggu

regenthotels.com/balicanggu