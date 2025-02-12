The Apurva Kempinski Bali launches their 2025 annual campaign, ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’, set to showcase the nation’s heritage through curated culinary and wellness experiences as well as cultural and sustainable programmes.

An architectural feat that exudes the glory of Indonesia’s historic Majapahit Empire, the five-star resort wows everyone that steps into its palatial, clifftop lobby, where craftsmanship is displayed on a grand scale. Envisioned as a ‘majestic open-air theatre’, over the last five years The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s star act has always been Indonesian heritage, presented centre stage and elevated to new heights.

Every year, the resort’s annual programmes push the boundaries of how heritage can be presented, working with local partners to deliver experiences that uplift tradition into the domain of modern luxury. From reviving indigenous Indonesian cuisine to inviting Indonesia’s musical legends and holding exhibitions with Bali’s most prominent visual artists, The Apurva Kempinski Bali has explored the many facets of the archipelago’s rich and diverse offerings.

This 2025, these programmes certainly continue, but the resort delves even deeper into the fusion of Indonesian heritage and global appeal. Some are imbued into the very fabric of the resort experience, such as bespoke arrival rituals or the vibrant traditional Indonesian attire worn by the front of house teams. Meanwhile, more tangible programmes will roll-out in 2025, including a new wellness programme, a fabulous line-up for this year’s Celebration of the Culinary Arts, and ambitious sustainability goals.

At the award-winning Apurva Spa, the 2025 Wellness Programme aims to bridge tradition with technology, offering new experiences including Agra Shala healing, numerology, reformer pilates and perhaps most exciting of all, Neurobic Training and the Longevity Programme. Science-backed practices will complement the spa’s more traditional treatments, continuing to deliver healing practices from Indonesia’s seven main regions.

Introduced in 2024, the Celebration of the Culinary has been one of the resort’s most popular programmes, inviting leading international chefs to create spectacular dining experiences on-site for a limited time only. Executive Chef Yoann Mathy has already curated a list of guest chefs for the unmissable 2025 programme.

Beyond collaborations, local innovations continue at The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s eight dining destinations, each restaurant exploring ways to uplift local flavours and ingredients. This includes the continued nurturing of the Rooftop Hydroponic Garden, and a regenerative farming collaboration in Karangasem, East Bali. Fostering young talent remains an important mission too, seen through the success of I Kadek Sumiarta in 2024 who secured third place in the global culinary competition, Young Talents Escoffier, in Paris.

Sustainability progressed in leaps and bounds in 2024, with The Apurva Kempinski Bali becoming the first hotel in Indonesia to secure GSTC certification, and winning ‘Best Sustainable Hotel’ in the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards. Building on that, the resort announces their plan to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030 and shares news of a new carbon calculator feature to allow environment-conscious guests to measure their stay-related emissions and provide them the opportunity to offset through the resort’s tree-planting programme.

This only scratches the surface of what ‘Powerful Indonesia to the World’ is set to offer throughout 2025, so make sure to stay tuned to The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s channels to stay-tuned.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

+62 361 2092288

@kempinskibali

kempinski.com/bal