Nestled amidst Ubud, the floating Puspaka Chapel at The Kayon Resort offers a wedding experience in a natural setting surrounded by lush jungles, rice fields and soothing river sounds. The pavillion being built from bamboo gives it a picture-perfect charm for near newlyweds as they exchange vows.

The Puspaka name comes from the epic Hindu poem known as the Ramayana, which describes the trials and tribulations of a royal Indian dynasty. In particular, it originates from the story of King Rama questioning his wife Shinta’s devotion after being kidnapped by Rahwana, which she proves by jumping into fire. After she is blessed to be unharmed by The God of Surya, who turned the fire and smoke into fragrant lily flower petals, Rama takes her into the Puspaka Royal carriage with their true love solidified.

Inspired by the legend, the chapel is designed to resemble a graceful arch and with an antique Balinese royal carriage, while also being decorated with local flowers. With these elements of natural beauty, every detail seeks to evoke that timeless Puspaka essence of true loving devotion: the fundamental elements of a successful marriage.

Puspaka Chapel at The Kayon Resort Ubud invites couples to celebrate their love in a setting that reflects Shinta’s enduring devotion. Symbolising loyalty, faithfulness, and an everlasting bond, the devotion’s spirit surrounds partners who declare “I Do” in the venue, thus blessing the union with a serene aura as witnessed by their loved ones.

For more information, contact +62 813 3890 6292, +62 361 479 2553, email info@thekayonresort.com , or visit thekayonresort.com .

The Kayon Resort Ubud

Banjar Kepitu, Desa Kendran, Tegallalang, Ubud-Bali 80561

Instagram: @thekayonresort

TikTok: @thekayonresort