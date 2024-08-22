Tucked away in the verdant hills of Ubud, The Kayon Resort offers a romantic sanctuary that blends luxury with the raw beauty of Bali’s rainforest. Just a short ten-minute drive from Ubud’s bustling centre, this boutique retreat is found perched above the holy Petanu River, completely enveloped by lush tropical foliage and steeped in the serene ambiance that makes Ubud a beloved destination for couples seeking both adventure and intimacy.

Spread across 50 acres of hillside and valley, The Kayon Resort is more than just a place to stay; it’s a journey into the myth and magic of Bali. The resort’s very name, “Kayon,” refers to the Balinese term for the tree of life, a symbol that is woven into the fabric of the resort’s very design.

As you ascend the stone steps leading into the resort, you’re greeted by intricate Ramayana story reliefs, carved into the walls, which add a sense of history and spirituality to the breathtaking surroundings.

The resort offers a range of accommodations, each thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the natural beauty and tranquility of the Ubud rainforest. Choose from six Valley Deluxe Rooms, where the canopy of the jungle feels close enough to touch; 12 Kayon River Suites, offering panoramic views of the flowing river below; or indulge in the ultimate luxury with one of the five River Edge Pool Villas, where a private infinity pool seemingly merges with the sacred Petanu River. Each space is a private sanctuary, designed for intimate moments and deep relaxation.

The spacious interiors are decorated with a modern Balinese flair, featuring hand-carved wooden furniture, elegant textiles, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light. The private terraces are an ideal spot for enjoying the river views or watching the sun rise and set over the distant trees. The suites also include a plush king-sized bed, a sitting area, and a bathroom with a deep soaking tub, inviting guests to unwind and rejuvenate after a day of exploring Ubud.

All rooms at The Kayon Resort are equipped with modern conveniences, including air conditioning, complimentary Wi-Fi, a flat-screen TV with international channels, a minibar, and tea and coffee-making facilities. Guests can also enjoy in-room dining, with a menu that features both Balinese specialties and international cuisine.

Dining at The Kayon Resort is a sensory journey in itself. The resort’s restaurant, Kepitu, serves up a tantalizing array of Balinese and international dishes, all crafted with the freshest local ingredients. Imagine enjoying a candlelit dinner while overlooking the valley, the sounds of the jungle serenading your evening. The culinary experience is heightened by the attention to detail and the warm Balinese hospitality that makes each meal feel like a special occasion.

For couples seeking to celebrate their love amidst nature’s beauty, The Kayon Resort offers tailor-made experiences that elevate the ordinary to the extraordinary. Whether it’s a private dinner by the river, a couples’ spa retreat in the resort’s serene spa, or a romantic excursion into the surrounding rice fields and cultural sites, The Kayon Resort ensures that every moment is imbued with romance and connection.

The Kayon Resort isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a retreat where love blossoms, stories are shared, and memories are made. Whether you’re celebrating a honeymoon, an anniversary, or simply the joy of being together, The Kayon Resort promises an unforgettable escape into the heart of Ubud’s enchanting landscape.

For bookings and inquiries:

+62 813-3890-6292 | info@thekayonresort.com

@thekayonresort

thekayonresort.com