O Beach Bali Beach Club is set to host the inaugural O Beach Music Festival 24, marking the first of its kind in Bali. This festive event promises exceptional entertainment, complete with exclusive VIP packages and high-quality refreshment services, creating a memorable lively atmosphere.

On Friday, September 6, 2024, O Beach Bali will transform into an unforgettable tropical party venue. From 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM, the resort will entertain 1,000 guests for 6 hours over the weekend with delicious food and beverages, the best and most exclusive music production, and extraordinary beach experiences.

Indra Lesmana and Eva Celia Lesmana will enliven the O Beach Bali Music Festival together, along with a notable artists lineup including Rafi Muhammad (drums), Andre Dinuth (guitar), Barry Likumahuwa (bass), Teza Sumendra (singer), Kyriz Boogieman (rapper), and DJ Gato Latex. To further warm up the sunset ambience, the event also presents DJ Kaiser Waldon (escape) and DJ Geco (escape).

Experience a luxurious slice of paradise on the Island of the Gods, at O Beach Music Festival 24. Tickets are on sale for just IDR 350,000/ticket, available at https://grandseminyak.com/obeach-bali/o-beach-music-festival-24/ . Stay updated by following @obeach.bali on Instagram or contact +62 852-1111-3232 on WhatsApp.

O Beach Bali

Jl. Abimanyu Jl. Dhyana Pura, Seminyak

grandseminyak.com/obeach-bali/

@obeach.bali