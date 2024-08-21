Constantly elevating their offerings and experiences to new and returning guests, the world-renowned Karma Beach has unveiled the opening of its latest culinary venture: Warung Pantai, a laidback beachside bistro from the creative mind of Karma Group Executive Chef, Joseph Antonishek.

This new dining hub presents guests with a fresh and exciting gastronomic experience, seamlessly combining the vibrant flavours of Pan-Asian delights with the breathtaking beachside setting and stunning ocean views. Karma Group’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury experiences includes its innovative culinary delights, reflected in the newly-opened Warung Pantai and its offerings.

At Warung Pantai, which translates to ‘beach bistro’, Chef Joseph has curated an eclectic menu inspired by his travels across Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, and India. Each dishes highlight the finest cuisine these countries have to offer, celebrating its diverse flavours that are reimagined with a unique twist.

The menu features dishes such as classic and creative tandoori specialties, delicious starters like jumbo crab summer tolls with passionfruit dipping sauce, Cambodian fish cakes, and Thai crispy mushrooms. Savour the rich main courses such as Kerala Chicken Moilee, Malaysian Asam Laksa, and a Vietnamese-inspired Pork Tomahawk. The desserts are equally tempting, featuring refreshing palate-cleansers such as pineapple rum crème brûlée, Milo panna cotta, and more.

“At Karma Group we are always creating new experiences. Over the past couple of years throughout my travels of South East Asia as Karma Group Executive Chef, I have discovered many incredible Pan-Asian dishes along the way which we would like to share with our members and guests at the beach,” shared Chef Joseph Antonishek.

“We are proud and excited to share the many wonderful cuisines of the various Asian countries that Karma Group has resorts located in. There couldn’t be a better location to experience these dishes nestled by the seaside along the world-famous Karma Beach in our newly renovated casual beach restaurant,” he added.

Whether you come by for a casual meal on leisurely days or grab a quick bite in between your beach day out, Warung Pantai presents a laidback hotspot to indulge and imbibe.

Warung Pantai is open daily from 11am to 9pm. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3810 7130 or email fbadmin@karmakandara.com

Warung Pantai

Jl. Villa Kandara, Ungasan

+62 811 3810 7130

fbadmin@karmakandara.com

karmagroup.com