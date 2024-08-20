On 31 August 2024, globally famous DJ Tigerlily will fire up the impassioned crowd at MAMAKA by Ovolo’s acclaimed rooftop bar, Kuta Social Club. The venue will be celebrating its 2nd anniversary with a special party dubbed ‘Rooftop Rapture Vol. 2′.

DJ Tigerlily will be stopping over in Bali after her stint at Tomorrowland here to transform the rooftop floors into dance floors and presenting music fans and audiences with her particular party style. She’ll be supported by opening acts from Sheila Marcia, Dmust Akira and DJ Fuel who together will make this celebration one you can’t miss.

Following on from last year’s anniversary party featuring BONKA, Kuta Social Club is looking to raise the bar and present an event defined by great music, drinks and of course their iconic views over Kuta Beach.

The vibrant event will not merely be carried by the music but also by the excelleny visuals and avant-garde lighting that will create a real atmosphere during Rooftop Rapture Vol.2. Even more so, the guests will be treated to cocktails as the sun sets and tasty meals in the evening, making sure that they’re ready for the evening’s headline act and DJ Tigerlily hits the decks.

This milestone moment is to commemorate everything that Kuta Social Club offers, and has continued to offer for the last two years. An enviable lifestyle destination where superb drinks, food, entertainment and views come together for an all around good time.

Tickets for 31 August are selling out fast and can be purchased online via Megatix .

Pre-sale tickets priced at 150,000 IDR and VIP ticket prices ranging from 3,000,000 IDR to 7,500,000 IDR. For updates, please follow @kutasocialclub on Instagram.

Kuta Social Club at MAMAKA by Ovolo

Jalan Pantai Kuta No 32, Kuta, Legian, Badung, Bali – 80361

kutasocialclub@ovolohotels.com

ovolohotels.com