Located in Legian, NuLook Anti-Aging & Regenerative Centre has become a leading aesthetics clinic in Bali since its establishment. As a pioneering Korean Beauty Clinic on the island, NuLook has introduced a renaissance of beauty and wellness with its cutting-edge treatments and services, ensuring exceptional results with the safety and wellbeing of its clients in mind.

As a leading provider of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, NuLook has redefined the aesthetics industry in Bali with its staff of professionally trained and certified doctors from Korea, state-of-the-art equipment, and a vast array of treatments, from facial and aesthetics to surgical and stem cell therapy.

At NuLook, they are dedicated to delivering first-class beauty experiences to clients with doctors who are passionate about providing exceptional results through advanced treatments. NuLook offers a range of treatments curated to accommodate various beauty needs, providing a remarkable collection of top-of-the-line Korean-grade equipment. For those looking to enhance their natural radiance, NuLook offers the Facial Premium Nu Cell and the transformative Facial Premium Diamond Peel, both curated to give clients an inner glow.

Aesthetics enthusiasts will be pleased with the advanced treatments available, such as Pico Laser, the first Clarity Laser in Indonesia, Fraxis, Thread Lift, Ulthera, and the first Thermage machine in Bali. The treatments have been orchestrated to address a spectrum of skin concerns and deliver visible results in a safe and comfortable environment.

Beyond the aesthetics, NuLook is also a destination for surgical procedures performed to the highest Korean standards. NuLook has recently expanded its range of plastic surgery procedures designed to enhance and transform lives. NuLook now offers a wide variety of treatments from head to toe:

● Mini Facelift addresses sagging skin and wrinkles in the lower face and neck, providing a rejuvenated appearance without extensive downtime.

● Rhinoplasty (Tip and Alar Plasty), or nose reshaping, can refine the nose’s shape, size, and overall aesthetic, enhancing facial harmony. The surgeons specialise in both tip plasty and alar plasty for precise and natural-looking results.

● Blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, can correct drooping eyelids and under-eye bags, restoring a youthful and refreshed look. They offer both upper and lower blepharoplasty procedures to address individual concerns.

● Breast Reduction Surgery can provide relief and improve body image for women experiencing discomfort or physical issues due to large breasts.

● Labiaplasty is a procedure to reshape and reduce the labia minora, enhancing comfort and appearance.

● Liposuction is a body contouring procedure that removes excess fat from targeted areas, helping patients achieve their desired body shape.

● Fat Fillers, also known as fat fillers, involve harvesting fat from one area of the body and injecting it into another to enhance volume and contour.

● SVF Cell Therapy is a cutting-edge treatment that harnesses the body’s natural healing potential to naturally rejuvenate skin, stimulate hair growth, boost genital health, amplify wound healing, alleviate joint pain, reduce wrinkles, and improve overall skin health – minimal risk with maximum potential.

Clients will be accommodated with the utmost care as NuLook is dedicated to presenting a comfortable and supportive environment for clients throughout their surgical journey. With a focus on patient satisfaction and outstanding outcomes, the clinic provides bespoke consultations to assist individuals in achieving their aesthetic goals.

For more information, please get in touch with them via WhatsApp or follow their official Instagram account.

NuLook Anti-Aging & Regenerative Centre

Jl. Nakula Barat No. 77, Legian

+62 811 3960 0303

nulook.clinicbali@gmail.com

nulook.co.id