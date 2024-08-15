Set against the enchanting backdrop of Ubud’s lush jungles, Bambu Indah Resort is a haven of luxury and sustainability. The resort has recently unveiled the next step in its journey with the grand opening of Tembaga Restaurant, Bali’s premier destination for conscious and regenerative dining.

While the resort remains an oasis that embodies the tranquil and timeless charm of traditional Bali, Tembaga is set to become its newest crown jewel. Beyond just a dining destination, Tembaga personifies the island’s core values, honouring Bali’s unwavering dedication to distinct cuisine and communal traditions. The restaurant plays a vital role in Bambu Indah’s narrative, promising an impeccable experience that effortlessly combines indulgence with environmental consciousness.

Poised to become a trailblazing dining haven fully dedicated to utilising Longevity ingredients, Tembaga incorporates the finest ingredients and an artful blending of flavours, allowing authenticity to shine in its culinary creations.

The gastronomic journey at Tembaga unravels through three distinct paths: Growing, Transforming, and Sharing. The Growing element boasts a health-conscious experience drawing upon the Plant Paradox Theory, encouraging diners to discover the path of truly nourishing the body whilst relishing unforgettable flavours.

The Transformative element is especially celebrated with the transformative power of mushrooms, highlighting its versatility and depth of flavours. Just as mushrooms feed longevity, fermentations and vinegars feed our life force. This can all be discovered in Tembaga’s food menu as well as their Bar, where they concoct sugar-free longevity cocktails with mushrooms and fermented fruit vinegar. Lastly, the Sharing element symbolises the communal spirit of dining, where seasonal offerings unite people over the love of great food and wonderful conversations.

Focusing on vegetables and mushrooms, Tembaga redefines the plant-based dining concept, enriching it into an eye-opening epicurean experience. The locally sourced vegetables are beyond side dishes but are the highlights of every dish, celebrated for their distinctive flavours and nutritional benefits. While vegetables and mushrooms take centre stage, the menu also showcases carefully curated proteins and specialties from the artisanal fire grill.

Tembaga’s ethos centres on purity and the transformative essence of fire in the culinary arts, where the elemental power of fire is not only a cooking tool but a profound aspect that imparts a characteristic Umami flavour to each creation. Signature dishes offer hints of burned and charcoal flavours, embodying the restaurant’s unique identity.

Indulge in a dining exploration and discovery at Tembaga, where each thoughtfully crafted dishes tell a story of tradition, innovation, and respect for nature. At Tembaga, guests can discover several of its features, including:

Meet&Eat / Open Megalith Stone Kitchen: Guests are invited to experience the Megalith Stone Kitchen, where interactive culinary moments nourish and connect, sharing their food and passion with each guest.

Adaptogenic Bar: Showcasing in-house fermentations and a variety of adaptogenic ingredients such as lion’s mane, chaga, reishi and ear mushrooms, the boar boasts unique drinks and cocktails crafted to elevate well-being and vitality.

Sambal, Indonesian heritage: Challenge your spice tolerance with the live sambal perparations at the Flavour Station. Try out traditional Balinese sambals throughout the day by the “Ibu-Ibu”s, masters of flavours, displaying their expertise and passion for authentic Indonesian cuisine.

Several signature highlights on the menu from the Fire Station and the Megalith Kitchen include Timbungan Rendang, featuring an array of mushrooms and beef curry prepared the traditional Indonesian way, slow-cooked inside bamboo tubes; as well as sweet delights like the Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gelato, and Stevia Basil Pannacotta & Balsamic Vinegar.

Tembaga Restaurant is open daily from 11am to 10pm. Follow their official Instagram for the latest updates.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 5320 0100 or email tembaga@bambuindah.com

Tembaga Restaurant

Jl. Monkey Forest No. 67, Ubud

+62 811 5320 0100

tembaga@bambuindah.com

bambuindah.com/pages/tembaga