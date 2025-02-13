Have you ever indulged in sushi and dim sum with a view? You can now savour these delights on the clifftop of Uluwatu as The edge Bali has launched a tantalising new Sushi and Dim Sum menu at The parlour.

Descending the stairs towards the resort’s iconic cliff-edge oneeighty° day club, you’ll discover The parlour, a sophisticated space boasting a circular layout adorned with elegant interiors, plush sofas and a bar with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the day club views and the vast Indian Ocean. The parlour provides the perfect pitstop for guests wanting to take a break from the Bali heat or enjoy pre- or post-dinner cocktails.

Carefully crafted by the talented Chef Nyoman Suasa, The parlour’s latest culinary offerings feature a delightful array of sushi, dim sum, and gourmet snacks. Revel in several highlights of the new menu including the Sushi delights, featuring fresh and flavourful options such as Unagi Nigiri, Salmon Nigiri, and Octopus Sushi Roll, while vegetarians can enjoy the likes of Vegetable Sushi Roll and Edamame.

The equally delectable Dim Sum varieties include Chicken and Mushroom Siu Mai, Pork and Fried Garlic Dim Sum, and unique options such as Nori Dim Sum, as well as the tasty Bao Salted Egg and Vegetable Bao.

Additionally, The parlour offers gourmet bites such as the Kristal Caviar by Kaviari Paris, paired with blinis, egg, onion, sour cream, and toasted brioche or nibble on Spicy Roasted Nuts & Crackers and a Mix of Snacks. To complement your meal, The parlour’s bar serves up an extensive selection of cocktails, spirits, and wines, all while immersing in the opulent atmosphere of the swanky venue.

Promo: The parlour currently has an ongoing Sushi & Dim Sum Indulgence offer. Available until 28 February 2025, enjoy a delectable selection of dim sum and sushi box, complemented by coffee or tea, priced at IDR 350,000 per person. Elevate your experience with a one-hour access to the iconic oneeighty° pool (daybed not included).

The parlour is open daily from 11am to 9pm.

The parlour at The edge Bali

Jl. Pura Goa Lempeh Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu Uluwatu

+62 821 4463 2077

@parlourattheedge

parlourbali.com