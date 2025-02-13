Discover Bali’s rich culinary heritage as COMO Uma Canggu unveils its latest dining experience: COMO Culinary Odyssey, a year-long programme celebrating the island’s diverse regional cuisines. Every two months, guests can explore a new culinary destination, showcasing authentic dishes made with the finest local ingredients.

This gastronomic journey highlights six distinct regions of Bali, from the highlands of Bangli to the coastal flavours of Buleleng. Through this immersive experience, COMO reaffirms its commitment to sustainability while preserving the island’s cultural heritage.

The inaugural edition spotlights the Bangli Regency, the hometown of COMO Uma Canggu’s Executive Chef, Kadek Sugiantara . Running from 7 February to 31 March 2025, this two-month showcase invites guests to experience Bangli’s rich traditions and time-honoured customs through a curated set menu. Signature dishes include Loloh Cemcem, a refreshing herbal drink; Mujair Nyat Nyat, a savoury fish dish infused with rich Balinese spices; Beutut Keren khas Bangli, a slow-cooked spiced chicken; and desserts like Jaje Abug, made from rice flour and palm sugar.

Beyond offering an authentic taste of Bali, COMO Culinary Odyssey highlights local farmers and artisans, reinforcing COMO’s dedication to sustainable practices and community engagement. Future editions will highlight other regencies including Gianyar (April-May), Karangasem (June-July), Klungkung (August-September), Jembrana (October-November), and Buleleng (December).

Available for lunch and dinner at COMO Beach Club, the Bangli set menu is priced at IDR 485,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 9418 or email dining.uma.canggu@comohotels.com

COMO Uma Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Echo Beach, Canggu

+62 811 3820 9418

dining.uma.canggu@comohotels.com

@comoumacanggu

comohotels.com/bali/como-uma-canggu