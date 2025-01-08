COMO Uma Canggu announces the exciting addition to its culinary entourage with the appointment of I Kadek Sugiantara as the new Executive Chef. With a prolific career spanning over two decades, Chef Sugiantara carries with him a wealth of experience and a deep understating of imaginative gastronomy.

At COMO Uma Canggu, Chef Sugiantara will take on the leading role of overseeing the resort’s culinary operations. Chef Sugiantara’s vision aligns with COMO Uma Canggu’s dedication to delivering refined dining experiences inspired by sustainable practices and fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Chef Sugiantara is no stranger to the COMO brand. His appointment marks his return to the brand as he previously perfected his craft at COMO Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos and COMO Cocoa Island in the Maldives, where he headed culinary teams celebrated for their creativity and excellence. Beyond COMO, his stellar career includes a tenure as Executive Chef at Nawa Labuan Bajo, as well as collaborations with renowned One Michelin-starred Chef, Stefano Cavallini, further refining his prowess in luxury dining.

Born and raised in Bali, Chef Sugiantara’s deep-rooted connection to Indonesian culinary heritage complements his global expertise. His creative approach blends traditional flavours with modern techniques, creating dishes that are both extraordinary and unforgettable.

With Chef Sugiantara at the helm, guests can expect fresh, innovative new menus and distinctive dining events that reflect his creative mission. From indulgent beachfront dining to wholesome wellness-centric dishes, COMO Uma Canggu continues to offer experiences that celebrate the best of Bali and beyond.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 6202228 or check out their Instagram page.

COMO Uma Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Echo Beach, Canggu

+62 361 6202228

@comoumacanggu

comohotels.com/bali/como-uma-canggu