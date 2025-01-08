Nestled in the eclectic culinary scene of Berawa, Jade by Todd English has quickly become one of the premier dining destinations in Canggu. Celebrated for its spectacular fusion of global flavours and innovative culinary artists, the restaurant has introduced 12 exquisite new dishes, now available on the regular dinner menu.

Chef Todd English and Executive Chef Dan Segall have carefully curated a menu that celebrates bold flavours, inventive textures, and the culinary artistry that sets Jade apart as an exceptional dining destination. They drew upon a diverse collection of recipes, exemplifying the creative and refined culinary style that defines Jade, from refreshing starters to indulgent mains and desserts, these new additions deliver something for every palate.

Available during the dinner service, diners can indulge in exciting new dishes including the likes of Yellow Curry Prawn Tempura, a bold twist on tempura, served with creamy miso mustard and pistachio dukkah; Salmon Tartare Tacos, a refreshing bite featuring avocado, torch ginger, and kemangi crème fraiche; Charred Wagyu Tataki, perfectly seared sirloin accompanied by bonito ponzu and chorizo oil; Paccheri in Coconut-Cashew Pesto, a vegetarian delight with fresh basil, shaved asparagus, and olive oil; Lemongrass Salmon Teriyaki, a vibrant pairing of burnt tomato salsa and sesame tofu; Cider-Brined Kurobuta Pork Chop, served with caramelised pumpkin puree, black garlic mushrooms, and cider butter; Roasted Red Beet Salad, a flavourful combination of whipped tofu, caramelised onion, and rosemary kecap manis; and White Chocolate & Green Tea Panna Cotta, featuring toasted sesame candy and strawberry sorbet.

Roasted Red Beet Salad (1) Seared salmon and sesame salad (2) Charred Wagyu Tataki Yellow Curry Prawn Tempura (1) Singapore-Style Prawn Mie (1) Cider-Brined Kurobuta Pork Chop Lemongrass Salmon Teriyaki (1) White Chocolate & Green Tea Panna cotta (2)

These are only some of the 12 new dishes enriching the dinner offerings at Jade by Todd English. Guests are invited to explore this culinary journey and savour the tantalising dishes that reflect the restaurant’s dedication to excellence.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3883 2225 or visit their Instagram page.

Jade by Todd English

Jl. Pemelisan Agung, Tibubeneng

+62 811 3883 2225

@jade.bytoddenglish

jadebytoddenglish.com