Roosterfish Beach Club at Pandawa Beach is unveiling a bold dining concept – “The Best from The Land & Sea.” Here, guests will experience the marriage of coastal bounty and terrestrial abundance. Imagine lounging at the restaurant’s stunning beachfront while savouring dry-aged gourmet steaks alongside timeless seafood favourites.

This innovative concept combines the pairing of Roosterfish’s renowned seafood platter with tender cuts of dry-aged beef. Under the expert guidance of Executive Chef Wisnu Adiyatma and Head Chef Gunatika, the menu transforms local ingredients into lavish indulgences. Their premium steaks undergo a meticulous dry-ageing process that enhances the natural flavours and tenderness, creating an intensely rich and buttery taste profile that steak enthusiasts will love. Each cut is hand-selected for quality, always opting for the finest texture and depth of flavour.

Perhaps another exciting offer is the introduction of their Pandawa Five cocktail collection. This curated selection pays homage to the virtues of the legendary Pandawa brothers from the Mahabharata wisdom, strength, courage, loyalty, and harmony. Each cocktail is an ode to a character from the epic—crafted by Head Mixologist Riki with such precision that you may find yourself toasting to your inner hero with every sip! No need to worry about your drink not matching your mood, because Riki drew inspiration from figures like Drupadi, Karna, and Krishna to keep things interesting.

So, if you’re a seafood aficionado, a steak connoisseur or, more realistically, someone who’s a little bit of both, Roosterfish’s new offerings are definitely a must-try. Make sure to reserve your dining table through info@roosterfishbeachclub.com or roosterfishbeachclub.com

Roosterfish Beach Club

Jl. Pantai Pandawa

0811 3940 3588

@roosterfishbeachclub

roosterfishbeachclub.com