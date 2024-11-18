When it comes to the year-end holiday season, The Apurva Kempinski Bali consistently delivers exquisite gastronomic feasts and grand celebrations to wrap up the year and this festive season is no different. Make your way to the magnificent five-star resort and celebrate the joyful spirit of Christmas and New Year’s with a series of extravagant dining offers and dazzling festivities.

On Christmas Eve (24 Dec), Pala Restaurant’s Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner starts from 6pm – 10.30pm. Kick off your festive celebrations with a sumptuous International buffet spread, meticulously curated to spoil your taste buds. Priced at IDR 1,350,000++ per person including free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, IDR 2,050,000++ per person including free-flow of select alcoholic beverages and IDR 650,000++ per child (6-12 years old).

At Koral Restaurant, Bali’s pioneering aquarium dining experience will tantalise your palates with the Christmas Eve Lunch and Dinner prepared by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali. The lunch is held from 12 – 3pm, priced at IDR 1,750,000++ per person, IDR 2,750,000++ per person with wine pairing, and IDR 5,000,000++ per couple for tunnel seating. The dinner is held from 5.30pm – 11.30pm, priced at IDR 1,950,000++ per person, IDR 2,950,000++ per person with wine pairing, and IDR 5,000,000++ per couple for tunnel seating.

At Izakaya by OKU, they’ve prepared a Christmas Eve 5-Course Okukase Dinner from 6pm – 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person, IDR 2,500,000++ per person including a jug of sake, and IDR 700,000++ per child (6-12 years old). At Bai Yun, revel in a Be Merry Family Hot Pot from 4pm – 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,488,000++ per person, IDR 2,188,000++ per person including free-flow of select alcoholic beverages and IDR 588,000++ per child (6-12 years old). At Reef Beach Club, enjoy a Casual Beachfront Christmas Eve Dinner with a set menu from 6pm to 11pm, priced at IDR 750,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), Pala Restaurant welcomes you to a special Christmas Brunchcation from 12pm – 3.30pm. Indulge in a bountiful feast filled with flavourful dishes, live entertainment, festive fun for the little ones, a visit from Santa and an array of exciting activities. Priced at IDR 1,150,000++ per person, IDR 1,850,000++ per person including free-flow of select alcoholic beverages, and IDR 575,000++ per child (6-12 years old).

Celebrate Christmas Day at Koral Restaurant for lunch or dinner and enjoy a spectacular aquatic show to accompany your meal. Held from 12pm – 3pm and 5.30pm – 10.30pm (adults only), the 5-course set menu is priced at IDR 1,750,000++ per person and IDR 2,750,000++ per person with wine pairing, the 6-course set menu is priced at IDR 1,950,000++ per person and IDR 2,950,000++ per person with wine pairing, IDR 5,000,000++ per couple for tunnel seating, and IDR 610,000++ per child (6-12 years old). *Children only can join the lunch session.

At Izakaya by OKU, guests can enjoy the Christmas 5-Course Okukase Dinner from 6pm – 10.30pm, priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person, IDR 2,150,000++ per person with a jug of sake and IDR 700,000++ per child (6-12 years old). Bai Yun has prepared a special Christmas Dim Sum Brunch from 12pm – 3.30pm, priced at IDR 688,000++ per person, IDR 1,388,000++ per person with free-flow of select alcoholic beverages and IDR 488,000++ per child. At Reef Beach Club, enjoy a Christmas BBQ Lunch from 12pm – 3.30pm, priced at IDR 950,000++ per person, IDR 1,650,000++ per person including free-flow of select alcoholic beverages and IDR 475,000++ per child (6-12 years old).

The Apurva Kempinski Bali invites guests to witness the closing of their year-long celebration of ‘Powerful Indonesia’ with their ‘Grandeur Gala Dinner’ on 31 December 2024. Sit down to a regal feast set in the majestic Pendopo Lobby, and be treated to a spectacular showcase of Indonesian culture. Colourful performances highlighting the different traditions of the archipelago will unfold in full, creating one of the most memorable celebrations one can imagine. The Gala Dinner starts from 7pm onwards, priced at IDR 4,888,000++ per person (including a glass of champagne) or IDR 2,700,000++ per child (6-12 years).

Whilst the Gala is certainly the highlight event, The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s dining venues will also be presenting spectacular New Year’s Eve experiences, including a sumptuous international buffet at Pala Restaurant & Rooftop Bar (from IDR 1,500,000++), a specially-prepared set menu dinner by Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali at Koral Restaurant (IDR 2,800,000++), to a curated Japanese Okukase experience at Izakaya by Oku by Chef Shunji Hasegawa (IDR 1,950,000++). Last but not least, head to the eclectic rooftop venue L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo for a New Year’s Eve Party, enjoying magnificent views of the Indian Ocean where fireworks around the island can be seen (IDR 1,500,000++ inclusive of free-flow cocktails, wines, entree Mediterranean canapés and a glass of champagne during the countdown).

To find out their full festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3880 7788 or email restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan

+62 811 3880 7788

restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

kempinski.com/bali