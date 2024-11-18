Sudamala Resort, Sanur

Celebrate the warmth of the year-end holidays with loved ones at Sudamala Resorts, where they have curated a range of exclusive events and unique festive experiences across its five properties dotted across Eastern Indonesia. From their charming resort in Sanur, Bali all the way to their exotic retreats in Labuan Bajo, Flores – the festive programmes have been designed to ensure guests experience enchanting holiday moments to usher in the New Year.

Step into a realm where the tropical sun and winter magic collide as the resorts display a captivating combination of two contrasting elements. Sudamala Resorts’ “Fire and Ice” themed festive programme promises to deliver an extraordinary holiday experience, merging the vibrant energy of the tropics with the refreshing allure of winter through its fantastic events and offerings.

Sudamala Resort, Sanur & Amed Lodge by Sudamala Resorts

Amed Lodge by Sudamala Resorts

Here in Bali, Sudamala Resort, Sanur invites you to a magical Christmas Eve Dinner at their Ares Restaurant. Embrace the festive cheer with the soothing live acoustic music performance as you savour a decadent 4-course set menu exquisitely curated by Executive Chef Anantara. Available 24 December 2024, from 7pm to 10pm the dinner is priced at IDR 450,000++ per person; 50% off for children aged 5-12 years old. Elevate your dining experience and reserve a bottle of wine in advance to enjoy a 15% discount.

On New Year’s Eve, the Sanur resort invites guests to usher in 2025 with an extravagant Fire & Ice Gala Buffet Dinner. Held at Ares Restaurant on 31 December 2024, start the evening with a festive cocktail reception at 7pm before continuing to the gala dinner at 8pm. Revel in a lavish spread of international and local delicacies, combining the finest global flavours. The enchanting evening will be a gastronomic celebration, complemented by live music and DJ performances, and a lively countdown to New Year’s. The dinner is priced at IDR 750,000++ per person; 50% off for children aged 5-12 years old.

Over at Amed Lodge by Sudamala Resorts in East Bali, indulge in The Season’s Delights Set Dinner Menu available from Christmas to New Year’s Day at Suda Café. Enjoy the holiday spirit with the exquisite Archipelago Dinner during your stay at the coastal retreat, available from 25 December 2024 to 1 January 2025. Priced at IDR 300,000++ per person, the dinner is held from 6pm to 9pm.

Sudamala Resort, Senggigi

Sudamala Resort, Senggigi

For those planning a year-end getaway to Lombok, Sudamala Resort, Senggigi has prepared sumptuous culinary feasts this festive season. On 24 December 2024, celebrate Christmas Eve at the Deck Area, where Executive Chef Juandi has curated an Indonesian Archipelago-inspired feast, available from 7pm to 10pm. The dinner will be enlivened by the melodious tunes of acoustic live music amidst the magical setting of the resort. The dinner is priced at IDR 650,000++ per person (including a glass of wine) or IDR 600,000++ per person (food only), children aged 5-12 dine for 50% off.

On Christmas Day, the resort invites guests to enjoy a Sumptuous Seafood BBQ Christmas Feast. Held at the Deck Area, the Christmas dinner will feature a variety of fresh seafood, poultry, meats, and live barbecue stations. Held from 7pm to 10pm, the evening will showcase traditional dance and fire dance performances. Priced at IDR 650,000++ per person; 50% discount for children aged 5-12.

On 31 December 2024, prepare to usher in 2024 with a New Year’s Eve celebration at the Deck Area, featuring an island-inspired culinary journey that will tantalise guests’ taste buds with a symphony of flavours. Witness captivating fire dances and live performances under the starlit sky as the evening unfolds to the New Year’s countdown. Held from 8pm to 1am, the dinner is priced at IDR 850,000++ per person (50% off for children aged 5-12) and IDR 2,200,000++ per couple (including a bottle of house wine).

Sudamala Resort, Komodo & Sudamala Resort, Seraya

Sudamala Resort, Komodo Sudamala Resort, Seraya

At Sudamala Resort, Komodo, guests are invited to celebrate Christmas Eve at the resort’s Wae Rebo Restaurant. They have prepared a 3-course set menu curated by renowned Executive Chef, Derry Rinaldy, where each course is a testament to his culinary prowess, complemented by a complimentary glass of house wine. Held from 6.30pm to 10pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person (including a glass of wine).

On Christmas Day, Wae Rebo Restaurant welcomes guests to a lavish buffet dinner from 6.30pm to 10pm. Savour a carefully curated festive menu that combines the finest seasonal flavours with culinary creativity. Priced at IDR 500,000++ per person; 50% discount for children aged 5-12.

Bid adieu to 2024 with the resort’s New Year’s Eve celebration at Wae Rebo Restaurant. Join a spectacular evening with a sumptuous Indonesian Archipelago Buffet Dinner, from 7pm to 10pm. The dinner will showcase an array of traditional dishes and desserts each highlighting the archipelago’s rich and diverse culinary heritage. Then, it’s time for the countdown party where live musical performances will keep the ambience alive from 11pm to 1am. The dinner is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person; 50% discount for children aged 5-12 years old.

Meanwhile, Sudamala Resort, Seraya’s Christmas Eve dinner promises a gastronomic delight featuring a 4-course menu by Executive Chef Didik Rudianto at Lomak Restaurant. The dinner will take you on a culinary journey across the Indonesian Archipelago. Held from 7pm to 10pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 650,000++ per person (with a glass of wine).

On Christmas Day, Lomak Restaurant presents a delightful 4-course set menu, featuring a variety of tantalising dishes crafted for the special occasion. Held from 7pm to 10pm, the dinner is priced at IDR 650,000++ per person (with a glass of wine).

On New Year’s Eve, join the Alfresco Extravaganza dinner at Lomak Restaurant, where Chef Didik Rudianto has prepared a fantastic five-course set menu, held from 7pm to 10pm. Post-dinner, get into your party mood during the countdown celebration and prepare to be captivated by the stunning fireworks that light up the night sky as midnight strikes, from 10pm to 1am. The dinner is priced at IDR 950,000++ per person (with a glass of wine).

Sudamala Resorts

Jl. Sudamala No. 20, Sanur

+62 361 288 555

info@sudamalaresorts.com

sudamalaresorts.com