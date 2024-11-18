In 1997 the Mason Elephant Safari Park was founded by long-time Bali resident Nigel Mason and his Balinese wife Yanie, who were up until that time well known for both their opening of Kuta’s first Australian food restaurant, Yanie’s Restaurant & Bar, in 1984, and for starting Bali’s first white water rafting company in 1989. Since then, Mason Adventures, as the company is now known, has grown to encompass many other adventure activities in the Ubud area.

Nigel’s dream to bring Elephants to Bali and build what’s now known as the Mason Elephant Park & Lodge, was brought about by both his lifelong love of animals and his desire to make a rescue and breeding facility where visitors could get up close and personal with gentle giants to learn, interact, and help save the critically-endangered Sumatran elephant, which is found only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

28 years later the park has grown into one of Bali’s most well-known attractions that has seen dozens of international celebrities visit along with many tourists who come to Bali. We asked Nigel recently just why he thinks that the park has been so successful. “I think that it’s a combination of several things,” Nigel says.

“When I first started, I didn’t have a masterplan, just a passion to rescue these elephants from the atrocious conditions that they were suffering in the government camps in Sumatra and to try to give them a home here is Bali. However, I didn’t have a big pocket full of money, but I did have my rafting company to help initially finance this dream. So, over the years I’ve saved elephants and bred them at the park, while at the same time developing the park to what it is today.”

Many visitors are surprised by the park, as it offers more than expected, given the challenges of managing Bali’s largest elephant herd. Its landscaped gardens are just the beginning—this is a complete elephant experience. With lakes, restaurants, a museum, an art gallery, and other attractions, the park feels nothing like a zoo or the dry enclosures often associated with reserves for keeping elephants.

The park offers various ways to explore, including a 30-room, 5-star hotel . Nigel explains, “Over the years, I’ve faced criticism, especially from animal activists, who offer no real solutions for these critically endangered animals. I’ve invested in this park, which is now recognised by ACES ( Asian Captive Elephant Standards ) with gold certification for six years. ACES, made up of scientists and animal welfare experts, audits us annually with strict criteria to ensure compliance. They also certify and improve elephant facilities across Asia, promoting long, peaceful lives for elephants in parks like ours.”

Mason Elephant Park and Lodge

Desa Taro, Tegallalang

@elephantsbali

masonelephantlodge.com

*Note: ACES does not certify zoos with elephants, as they fail to meet the required welfare standards.