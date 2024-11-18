Gear up for grand celebrations this holiday season in Bali as The Trans Resort Bali welcomes guests to its year-end festivities in conjunction with its 10th Anniversary. This year’s festive programme promises to deliver a feast jam-packed with holiday cheer, delectable food, and family-friendly entertainment.

On Christmas Day (25 Dec), the resort has crafted a lavish barbecue buffet lunch. Guests can expect a sumptuous spread of tantalising dishes, from succulent grilled meats to smoky fresh seafood, tender roast lamb, and perfectly seasoned roasted chicken. These indulgent offerings are accompanied by farm-fresh salads and quintessential classic Christmas desserts, ensuring guests enjoy a holiday meal that caters to each palate. The Christmas BBQ Buffet Lunch is priced at IDR 650,000++ per person or enhance the celebration with the free-flow packages at an additional IDR 350,000++ per person for 3 hours.

Adding to the celebration, The Trans Resort Bali has prepared a special anniversary brunch with something for everyone. Guests can enjoy the live music, a heartwarming orphan’s choir, and a unique tropical Santa meet-and-greet, delivering the perfect wholesome Christmas ambience for all ages. Available from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Come New Year’s Eve, the resort invites guests to an epic celebration with its ‘Rock n Roll Extravaganza’ event. Held from 7pm onwards at The Grand Ballroom, this themed event is set to deliver a memorable way to usher in 2025. Building anticipation as the countdown to midnight approaches, the year-end celebration will feature electrifying live performances, dynamic rock-and-roll-inspired entertainment, and high-energy music.

When the clock strikes midnight, the celebrations transition to The 18th Rooftop Bar, where guests will be treated to a spectacular fireworks show illuminating the Seminyak skyline, providing a captivating backdrop to welcome the New Year in style. For guests wanting to continue the party late into the night, the exclusive after-party at The 18th Rooftop Bar will feature music by DJ Alle.

Ticket to the New Year event is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per person, including access to venues and all entertainment. Elevate your experience with special beverage packages, including a beer bucket offer starting at IDR 250,000++ or enjoy 3 hours of free-flow beer and wine for IDR 650,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 1212 or email reservation.bali@thetranshotels.com

The Trans Resort Bali

Jl. Sunset Road, Kerobokan Kelod

+62 811 3820 1212

reservation.bali@thetranshotels.com

transresortbali.com