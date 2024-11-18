This festive holiday, spend picturesque moments amidst the clifftop of Uluwatu as The edge Bali has prepared a plethora of indulgent offerings set to make your year-end celebrations an unforgettable one, from daytime barbecue feasts to a subterranean epicurean fine dining experience,



At the resort’s cliff-edge oneeighty°, Chef Nyoman Suasa has prepared tantalising set course dinners and succulent barbecue delights, while those seeking unique fine dining experiences can head to the resort’s breathtaking The cave by Chef Ryan Clift for a decadent gastronomic journey.

oneeighty°

At oneeighty°, enjoy a special Christmas Eve dinner on 24 December 2024 with a decadent 5-course menu prepared by Chef Nyoman Suasa from 6pm onwards, priced at IDR 950,000++ per person. The dishes served include smoked turkey breast with romaine heart, beetroot jelly, micro herbs and cranberry dressing (1st course), roasted pumpkin & green asparagus soup duo with king scallops and Himalayan black truffle (2nd course), honey mustard glazed salmon fillet with baby vegetable, purple kumara pearls, salmon roe, and orange sauce (3rd course), Northern river veal osso bucco with porcini fregola, cipollini, zucchini blossom, and port wine jus (4th course), and Christmas yule log with Valrhona guanaja 70% dark chocolate and mixed berry sauce, and gold leaf (5th course).

On Christmas Day, 25 December 2024, celebrate the joyful spirit at the day club and share the special Christmas Platter by Chef Nyoman Suasa, priced at IDR 650,000++. There will be a live DJ performance to entertain you throughout the day from 1pm to 6pm.

Prepare to bid farewell to 2024 with the Last Day Out party. Featuring a vibrant daytime DJ and live barbecue & grill prepared by Chef Nyoman Suasa. The delectable dishes include Australian beef brochette with classic peppercorn sauce, BBQ glazed spring chicken with porcini mushroom sauce, Grilled salmon fillet with lemon beurre blanc, crispy capers, and Grilled lamb chops with apple mint salsa, all priced at IDR 260,000++ per dish. General Admission is priced at IDR 750,000 (including 400,000 F&B credit, a welcome drink, and canapés), VIP Admission is priced at IDR 3,000,000, and Pool Cabana is priced at IDR 4,000,000.

Additionally, savour an indulgent New Year’s Eve Dinner by Chef Nyoman, priced at IDR 1,100,000 per person for a 6-course set menu. The dishes include Sakoshi Bay Oyster with yuzu, jalapeno dressing, micro herbs, and salmon roe; Crab in beetroot tartlet with squid ink tuile, and kaviari kristal caviar; Soft polenta and parmesan with Hokkaido scallop, and Himalayan black truffle; land ‘n’ sea featuring Grilled tokusen wagyu beef striploin, and parsnip purée, and Rock lobster poached in extra virgin olive oil, green peas, and bronze fennel; Raspberry sorbet with marinated mango & mint; and Valrhona Manjari chocolate with vanilla crème anglaise, heart flower, and mocha crumbs.

For reservations, please email oneeighty@theedgebali.com or visit oneeightybali.com

The cave by Chef Ryan Clift

Meanwhile, at The cave by Chef Ryan Clift, celebrate Christmas with a sumptuous Classic set menu, inclusive of a welcome champagne cocktail. The Classic menu features dishes like Corn Esquites, King Crab Tartlet, Potato & Caviar, Tomato Jelly, Salmon Trout, Foie Gras Cheesecake, French Turbot, Beef Pithivier, Melon and Choco Banana. Available from 24-26 December 2024, the special dinner is priced at IDR 2,500,000++ per guest. Alternative set menus are available including Vegetarian, Classic Kids and Vegetarian Kids.

Moreover, guests can indulge in a delectable Classic set menu including a welcome champagne cocktail, available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Classic menu features dishes like Corn Esquites, King Crab Tartlet, Potato & Caviar, Tomato Jelly, Salmon Trout, Foie Gras Paris Brest, Black Cod, Veal Stroganoff, Melon and Choco Banana. Alternative set menus are available including Vegetarian, Classic Kids and Vegetarian Kids. Both dinners are priced at IDR 2,600,000++ per guest. Witness a spectacular fireworks show during the 9pm seating on New Year’s Eve.

For reservations, please contact cave@theedgebali.com or visit thecavebali.com

The edge Bali

Jl. Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+62 361 847 0700

theedgebali.com