Celebrating Balinese elegance throughout the beautiful beachfront property, Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa – Handwritten Collection, brings a timeless elegance to their Christmas and New Year celebrations. Usher in 2025 with their dazzling white and gold masquerade celebration, featuring exquisite dining, enchanting entertainment and joyful festivities, creating an atmosphere only possible here in Bali.

This year the resort celebrates the season through Christmas Eve dinners at two of its restaurants on 24 December 2024. At Wedang Jahe Restaurant, enjoy the Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner from 7pm to 10.30pm. The sumptuous buffet dinner is priced at IDR 850,000++ per adult and IDR 425,000++ per child (6-11 years old). Expect a wide range of delights from appetisers, seafood on ice, salads, and soups to main courses, Indonesian delicacies and live stalls serving holiday classics such as Christmas Turkey, Black Angus Prime Rib, and more.

At Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant, savour the Christmas Eve Set Menu Dinner from 7pm to 10.30pm, priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per adult and IDR 650,000++ per child (6-11 years old). The set menu features delectable dishes such as Octopus Carpaccio, Roasted Turkey Consommé, Herbs Poached Lobster Tail, Passion Fruit Sorbet, Charcoal Grilled AUS Lamb Tournedos or Poached Halibut, and Poached Pear. A vegetarian set menu option is available. Both dinners will feature joyful children’s choir and live acoustic performances, as well as a special visit from Santa.

On 31 December 2024, start your New Year’s Eve with a Pre-Dinner Cocktail at the Lobby from 7pm to 8pm, featuring a live piano performance. Then, enjoy a New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Wedang Jahe Restaurant, Kertagosa & Keraton Ballroom, from 8pm to 10.30pm. The sumptuous buffet dinner features bountiful dishes from appetisers, a Japanese Live Station, seafood on ice, a salad bar, an international cheese board, soups, baked goods, a variety of main courses and Indonesian delicacies, stalls featuring a live grill, Black Angus beef fillet wellington, gnocchi live station, ikan bakar bamboo, dim sum specialties, a Chinese noodle soup station, a kids’ station, and desserts. Priced at IDR 1,750,000++ per adult and IDR 875,000++ per child (6-11 years old), while children 5 years old and under dine for free. There will be live percussion and acoustic performances, butterfly dancers and a cabaret show.

Meanwhile, Tamarind Mediterranean Restaurant also offers a New Year’s Eve Set Dinner from 8pm to 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,950,000++ per person, the set menu dinner features dishes like Mozaic Sea, Smoke Duck Breast & Foie Gras, Wild Mushroom Consommé, Lobster Ravioli, Pomegranate Sorbet, Grilled Wagyu Sirloin or Seared Black Cod Fillet, and Tamarind Blues. A vegetarian set menu option is available. There will be live percussion and live band performances, butterfly dancers and a fire dance to enliven the evening.

Then, head to the Countdown Party at the hotel’s beachfront from 10.30pm onwards. Prepare to ring in the New Year with lively entertainment from live percussion, live band, fire dance, and cabaret show performances as sparkling fireworks illuminate the sky as midnight strikes.

To find out their full festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 5649 or email fbreservations@nusaduahotel.com

Nusa Dua Beach Hotel & Spa – Handwritten Collection

ITDC Nusa Dua Lot North 4, Nusa Dua

+62 811 3820 5649

fbreservations@nusaduahotel.com

nusaduahotel.com