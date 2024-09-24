Thrills and chills await those who choose to attend a Spooktacular Night in the Kharisma Ballroom at Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel. On Thursday, 31 October 2024, at 6PM, the infamous paranormal YouTube channel, Jurnal Risa will premiere their brand-new horror documentary series to guests.

Thrills and chills await those who choose to attend a Spooktacular Night in the Kharisma Ballroom at Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel. On Thursday, 31 October 2024, at 6PM, the infamous paranormal YouTube channel, Jurnal Risa will premiere their brand-new horror documentary series to hotel guests.

Along with the launch of the docuseries launch, those at Spooktacular Night will be presented with a trick or treat experience that sends shivers down their backbones, featuring freaky frights and engaging hands-on activities. Tickets are being sold now on Megatix, separated into three classifications:

  • Pre-Sale: IDR 100.000, available from 19 – 30 September 2024.
  • Regular: IDR 125.000, available from 1 – 30 October 2024.
  • VIP: IDR 200.000, available from 19 – 30 September 2024.

Lose yourself in a first-class experience with limited VIP seats for 30 people, private meet & greet with Jurnal Risa themselves, and a first-row seating arrangement complete with a popcorn and softdrink set. For fans of Jurnal Risa and horror enthusiasts, this premium live event is the real deal.

This is an unmissable chance to participate in an indelible YouTubers-hosted Halloween festival. To reserve your Jurnal Risa tickets, check: megatix.co.id/events/jurnalrisa-at-discovery-kartika-plaza-hotel-bali. For more information, visit their X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel
Jl. Kartika Plaza, South Kuta Beach 80361
discoverykartikaplaza.com
+62 361 2001300

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

Boxing-Camp-COMO-Uma-Canggu-5

Join a Transformative Boxing Retreat with World Champion Boxers at COMO Uma Canggu

Alila Ubud - Hand's on Planting - Copy

Experience a Day in the Life of a Farmer with Alila Ubud

Saka Museum - Copy

Embark on Immersive Cultural Experiences at AYANA Bali

Independence Festival - Roosterfish Aerial View

Celebrate the Week-Long Independence Festival at Roosterfish Beach Club

Philippe Rigollot Portrait 3

The Stellar Celebration of Culinary Arts Returns at The Apurva Kempinski Bali