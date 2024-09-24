Thrills and chills await those who choose to attend a Spooktacular Night in the Kharisma Ballroom at Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel. On Thursday, 31 October 2024, at 6PM, the infamous paranormal YouTube channel, Jurnal Risa will premiere their brand-new horror documentary series to hotel guests.

Along with the launch of the docuseries launch, those at Spooktacular Night will be presented with a trick or treat experience that sends shivers down their backbones, featuring freaky frights and engaging hands-on activities. Tickets are being sold now on Megatix, separated into three classifications:

Pre-Sale: IDR 100.000, available from 19 – 30 September 2024.

Regular: IDR 125.000, available from 1 – 30 October 2024.

VIP: IDR 200.000, available from 19 – 30 September 2024.

Lose yourself in a first-class experience with limited VIP seats for 30 people, private meet & greet with Jurnal Risa themselves, and a first-row seating arrangement complete with a popcorn and softdrink set. For fans of Jurnal Risa and horror enthusiasts, this premium live event is the real deal.

This is an unmissable chance to participate in an indelible YouTubers-hosted Halloween festival. To reserve your Jurnal Risa tickets, check: megatix.co.id/events/jurnalrisa-at-discovery-kartika-plaza-hotel-bali . For more information, visit their X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel

Jl. Kartika Plaza, South Kuta Beach 80361

discoverykartikaplaza.com

+62 361 2001300