Welcome the most wonderful time of the year at Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel, where this classic five-star Bali resort is ready to roll out a whole roster of special programmes to celebrate the festive season. Known as a favourite family destination in Kuta, expect experiences everyone can enjoy.

The celebration begins with a traditional Christmas Eve buffet dinner on Sunday, 24 December 2023, at The Pond Restaurant, featuring all the festive favourites, priced at only IDR 550,000++ per person. On Christmas Day, Monday, 25 December 2023, the season’s cheer will be brought into the resort through a heartfelt performance of a local children’s choir singing carols, enlivened by the arrival of Santa and Santarina ready to give special treats to young guests.

More entertainment is ensured with live acoustic performances and a modern Christmas dance. All this will occur during the Christmas Brunch at the oceanfront Sokube Bar & Resto, priced at IDR 600,000++ per person, including 1 mocktail or cocktail upon arrival.

The resort is going all-out on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, 31 December 2023, with a special gala dinner celebration in the Kharisma Ballroom. Taking on the glitz and glam of Hollywood as the evening’s theme, a generous buffet dinner will be served, with a range of live entertainment including a musical performance by X2 Band, modern dance and raffle prizes. The New Year’s countdown will take place by the ocean where a flurry of fireworks will light up the coastline. The gala dinner is priced at IDR 1,300,000++ per person.

To find out more about Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel’s special offers, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 200 1300 or email reservation@discoverykartikaplaza.com

Discovery Kartika Plaza Hotel

Jl. Kartika Plaza, Kuta

+62 361 200 1300

reservation@discoverykartikaplaza.com

discoverykartikaplaza.com