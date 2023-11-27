This festive holiday in Bali, make your way to the magnificent The Apurva Kempinski Bali and celebrate the joyful spirit of Christmas and New Year’s with merriments prepared by the luxurious resort featuring various enticing dining offers and majestic celebrations.

Bountiful Christmas Indulgences

On Christmas Eve, 24 December 2023, Pala Restaurant has prepared a Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner from 6pm – 10.30pm. Kick off your festive celebrations with something extra special with a sumptuous International buffet spread, meticulously curated to spoil your taste buds. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person, IDR 1,400,000++ per person including free-flow of select alcoholic beverages and IDR 425,000++ per child (6-12 years old).

At Koral Restaurant, savour a Christmas Eve 5-Course Set Dinner from 5.30pm – 10.30pm. Bali’s pioneering aquarium dining experience will tantalise your palates with the wonders of the ocean. Indulge in the delectable five-course dinner, carefully curated by the talented chefs. Priced at IDR 1,750,000++ per person, IDR 2,750,000++ per person with wine pairing or IDR 4,250,000++ per couple for tunnel seating.

At Izakaya by OKU, they’ve prepared a Christmas Eve 5-Course Okukase Dinner from 6pm – 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,350,000++ per person, IDR 1,950,000++ per person including a jug of sake, and IDR 550,000++ per child (6-12 years old). At Bai Yun, revel in a Be Merry Family Hot Pot from 4pm – 10.30pm. Priced at IDR 1,288,000++ per person, IDR 1,988,000++ per person including free-flow of select alcoholic beverages and IDR 450,000++ per child (6-12 years old).

On Christmas Day, 25 December 2023, Pala Restaurant welcomes you to a special Christmas Brunchcation from 12pm – 3.30pm. Indulge in a bountiful feast filled with flavourful dishes, live entertainment, and festive fun for the little ones, a visit from Santa and an array of exciting activities. Priced at IDR 950,000++ per person, IDR 1,550,000++ per person including free-flow of select alcoholic beverages, and IDR 425,000++ per child (6-12 years old).

Celebrate Christmas Day at Koral Restaurant for lunch or dinner and enjoy a spectacular aquatic show to accompany your meal. Held from 12pm – 3pm and 5.30pm – 10.30pm (adults only), the price starts from IDR 1,250,000++ per adult and IDR 610,000++ per child (6-12 years old). *children only can join the lunch session.

At Izakaya by OKU, guests can enjoy the Festive Bento available from 12pm – 4pm for IDR 650,000++ per person or savour the Christmas 5-Course Okukase Dinner from 6pm – 10.30pm, priced at IDR 1,350,000++ per person, IDR 1,950,000++ per person with a jug of sake and IDR 550,000++ per child (6-12 years old). Bai Yun has prepared a special Christmas Dim Sum Brunch from 12pm – 3.30pm, priced at IDR 558,000++ per person, IDR 1,288,000++ per person with free-flow of select alcoholic beverages and IDR 388,000++ per child (6-12 years old), as well as a Christmas Hot Pot from 4pm – 10.30pm, priced at IDR 588,000++ per person, IDR 1,288,000++ per person with free-flow of select alcoholic beverages, and IDR 450,000++ per child (6-12 years old).

A Grand New Year Gala

Throughout 2023, The Apurva Kempinski Bali has been celebrating Indonesia’s rich culture, showcasing different regional heritage with their Powerful Indonesia campaign. This New Year’s in Bali, the annual program will come to a grand close at Kempinski Bali’s ‘Grandeur Gala Dinner’, where traditions of the archipelago will be showcased through food and spectacular performances.

This is most apparent at their majestic Pendopo Lobby, where The Apurva Kempinksi Bali’s New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place. The event begins at 7pm and invites guests to sit down for a 5-Course Menu created by the resort’s highly-awarded chefs and culinary team. The dinner will feature a sophisticated take on Indonesian flavours, priced at IDR 4,500,000++ per person including a glass of champagne and IDR 2,500,000++ per child (aged 6-12 years old). An equally exquisite vegetarian children’s menu is also available.

The night will feature a diverse array of Indonesian cultural performances, including contemporary dances, percussion, wayang, live piano, and more, demonstrating exceptional power and creativity, with a colossal LED screen showing the sensational visuals. Count down to the New Year with fireworks and a live DJ performance.

To find out their full festive programme, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3880 7788 or email restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa

+62 361 209 2288 | +62 811 3880 7788

restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

kempinski.com/bali