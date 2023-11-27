Embrace the magical spirit of the festive season in the depths of a lush Ubud jungle where The Kayon Jungle Resort’s tropical haven has curated an enchanting lineup of festivities and indulgent dining offers.

On Christmas Eve, Sunday, 24 December 2023, enjoy a Christmas in Harmony dinner featuring a 5-course set menu. Expect holiday favourites such as Roast Turkey, savoury appetisers, tantalising main courses and sweet desserts. Immerse in the ambience adorned with Christmas trees, sparkling lights, and décor as a choir performance provides entertainment for the night. Priced at IDR 600,000++ per person, starting from 6pm onwards.

On Christmas Day, Monday, 25 December 2023, celebrate the auspicious occasion with a special Christmas Brunch featuring a live BBQ corner, cocktails and bucket promotions at the resort’s picturesque three-tiered Wanna Jungle Pool & Bar. Priced at IDR 250,000++ per person, from 11am to 3pm.

Bid farewell to 2023 with The Finest Night of Bali on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, 31 December 2023. Kepitu Restaurant offers a sumptuous cultural dining experience featuring a live BBQ buffet with special festive season cocktails and canapés. Enjoy entertainment by Gus Teja and World Music, a DJ performance, and rounded up with a fireworks display. Priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person.

Kick-off 2024 with the New Year’s Day Brunch Bliss on Monday, 1 January 2024, for a relaxing and indulgent soirée filled with delights. Featuring a live BBQ buffet, festive season cocktails and bucket promotions at Wanna Jungle Pool & Bar, bask in the serenity of its natural surroundings from 11am to 3pm, priced at IDR 250,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 978 098 or email reservations@kayonjungleresort.com

The Kayon Jungle Resort

Banjar Bresela, Desa Bresela, Ubud

+62 361 978 098 | +62 811 3940 5432

reservations@kayonjungleresort.com

kayonjungleresort.com