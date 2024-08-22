The next chapter in the Padma Musical Series on 21 September 2024 will be A Night of Jazz with renowned Balinese jazz music artist Joey Alexander, whose show at the venue sold out in advance last year, and guest starring beloved world-class Indonesian singer Andien. Joining them in the Plumeria Grand Ballroom will be two extraordinary musicians handpicked by Joey, bassist Kevin Yosua and drummer Elfa Zulham.

Now well-known for being the first-ever Indonesian musician to perform at the Grammys and chart on the Billboard 200, Joey Alexander was a jazz wunderkind who began his career from garnering millions of online views, up till even legendary figures like Herbie Hancock tipped his hat to him. This inspired him to devote himself to a career in the field. As such, Joey has continuously made a name for himself since moving to the US, in which he has performed all around the globe, played for iconic figures, and released numerous critically acclaimed albums, international collaborations and features all before even turning 21.

Meanwhile, guest artist Andien almost needs no introduction; with her being a multi-time award winner in Indonesia and Singapore, having released seven best-selling albums, and being highly in demand as a music collaborator. Despite being more famous for being a successful pop star, her beginnings were in the realm of jazz music, and she has played with some of the most legendary jazz and piano talents numerous times at world-class venues like the Java Jazz Festival and ASEAN Jazz Festival.

For a genre held near and dear to the hearts of all, with quite possibly the greatest Indonesian jazz talent of all time in Joey Alexander set to put on a jazz performance in his home city of Bali, A Night of Jazz by Padma Musical Series is truly set to be something very special indeed. As a remarkably talented ensemble, Joey Alexander, Andien, and their handpicked cohorts look forward to flying the Indonesian flag proudly for a premium music evening that everyone awaits with bated breath to experience live.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/PadmaMusicalSeriesSept , with the lowest prices starting at IDR 500,000 nett/person being recommended to not miss out on available spots. For more information and reservations, please contact (+62) 811 3821 9512 (WhatsApp).

Padma Resort Legian

Jl. Padma No. 1 Legian

dining.legian@padmahotels.com

PadmaResortLegian.com