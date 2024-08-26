For the 2024 Powerful Indonesia: Bhinneka Tunggal Ika program in parity with Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day, award-winning hotel The Apurva Kempinski Bali publicly presents the Gallery of Art ‘Pancha Mahabhuta’ Exhibition from 17 August to October 2024 in their Pendopo Lobby.

An exclusive idiosyncratic voyage awaits, wherein renowned artists I Made Griyawan and Teja Astawa uniquely examine the five conceptual elements of life – water, fire, air, space and earth – through the lens of Indonesia’s legacy of ideas, customs, and social behaviour using established and novel approaches. In this case, ‘Pancha Mahabhuta’ means ‘five elements’ in Sanskrit, demonstrating the notion that they make up the bedrock of the universe and inform the way the harmonious balance of life is ascertained.

How ‘Pancha Mahabhuta’ is understood in Balinese philosophy is that the dynamic of Bhuana Agung (greater universe) and Bhuana Alit (individual existence) is highlighted, which represents in motifs the fundamental aspects of the world that symbolises life’s inseperable unity and equilibrium. Moreover, it deeply weaves with the underwater legacy of Indonesia (water), the hot intense fervor of Indonesians (fire), the traditional culture intertwining the country (air), the pervasive spirituality in Indonesian beliefs (space), and the distinctive sceneries (earth).

Introducing first, the Balinese artist I Made Griyawan is credited as an innovator who spearheaded an innovative revival of the traditional Batuan technique with modern techniques. Themes of personal and cultural significance are oft evaluated in his artworks wherein his convictions and individuality are imaged; as inspired by his artistic parentage, as recognised internationally at worldwide art fairs like Tokyo and the US, and as a Batuan-style master in this current exhibition through how he renders the five elements especially in ‘Cycle of Life’ – which has never been seen before.

Conversely, Teja Astawa is a well-known modern Balinese visual artist of GalleryZen1, who depicts the five elements non-traditionally through works of vivid colours and themes that call back to animal figurines and his childhood of wayang puppet tales. Having graduated from the Indonesian College of Fine Arts (STSI) Denpasar, Astawa has been recognised for his artistic skill in individual and collaborative exhibitions across Asian countries, along with museums in both Germany and Korea displaying his art.

Affirmed by Vincent Guironnet, the General Manager of the Hotel, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is proud to present guests with distinctly significant experiences, while also honouring the cultural abundance of Indonesia that conveys harmony in motion, through the Pancha Mahabhuta Exhibition. Guironnet further stated, “This exhibition is a testament to that commitment, offering a space for contemplation, connection, and a deeper understanding of the elements that shape our world and ourselves.”

The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan Nusa Dua

@kempinskibali

+62 361 209 2288

kempinski.com/bali