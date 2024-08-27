Grand Hyatt Bali recently proclaimed it was ranked as the No. 13 Top Meeting Hotel in Asia-Pacific by industry-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider Cvent. The world-distinguished Cvent Top Meeting Hotels Lists highlight properties that draw meaningful group business.

Cvent Supplier Network, one of the globe’s biggest platforms for sourcing venues, determines rankings of properties based on sourcing activity and according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area market share, conversion rate, and response rate. Each are conceived to give the closest reflection of the top meeting hotels across North American, European, Middle Eastern, African and Asia-Pacific regions.

The achievement not only affirms Grand Hyatt Bali’s commitment to excellence in the MICE (Meetings, Incentive, Conference, Exhibition) sector, but also emphasises the impact of the hotel’s Together by Hyatt initiative. Said initiative guides the way Grand Hyatt Bali presents and provides more connected meetings and events, concentrating on care, efficiency, impact, and intentionality.

Via actively listening to the needs of guests and planners, the Together by Hyatt philosophy significantly ensured Grand Hyatt Bali earned such an esteemed ranking, through its meetings and events boasting:

-Greater care: Veteran professionals with dedication are there around the clock to guarantee flawless implementation of all factors.

-Greater efficiency: Experiences are exceptionally planned and executed without wasting any time, thanks to unparalleled technology tools.

-Greater impact: To fulfill sustainability goals, clients are collaborated with to make sure events are both environmentally responsible and successful.

-Greater intent: A devotion to wellbeing aids any occasion in being significant and unforgettable, by the consistently presence, engagement, and connection of its attendees.

According to Bharet Malhotra, Cvent Senior Vice President Hospitality Cloud, the Grand Hyatt Bali being acknowledged as a Cvent Top Meeting Hotel has honoured them with a globally recognised symbol as a highly sought-after group business hotel, which acts as evidence of their dedication to deliver on memorable experiences and supporting event organisers. He further congratulated the team whilst noting how, “The hotels on this year’s lists have embraced technology to capitalize on the strong in-person event and business travel growth while prioritizing planner and attendee satisfaction.”

As such, those looking for a hotel that provides them with empowering exceptional experiences can look to staying at Grand Hyatt Bali. For more information on the hotel and reservations, they have social media pages on Instagram , X/Twitter , and Facebook , along with their own website and email address .

Grand Hyatt Bali

Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC

Tel: +62 361 771234 | Fax: +62 361 77 2038

www.grandhyattbali.com

bali.grand@hyatt.com