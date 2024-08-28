Ever since its humble beginnings three decades ago in 1994, Hatten Wines has been proud to be Bali’s first and longest-tenured winery. The winery throughout all that time has been committed to innovating, quality and its distinct custom of using local grape types from Bali’s unique island vineyards to make wine in addition to international varieties; thus, cementing its status as a well-regarded leader in the domestic wine market and worldwide community.

The legacy of Hatten Wines started with one rosé wine from local Balinese grape Alphonse Lavallée, subsequently leading to it blooming exponentially to its current level of managing vineyards in Singaraja of around 60 hectares that produce a wide variety of truly idiosyncratic Balinese wines. Out of their cultivated portfolio, three main wine brands have distinguished themselves with 30+ variations in total: Hatten Wines, TWO Islands, TWO Islands Reserve and Dragonfly Wines – in addition to there being more coming like the much awaited TWO Islands Prosecco set to launch in October 2024.

One such milestone achievement that the winery can boast about is an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in 2023, signifying how it has continued to succeed and aspire to grow its position and prestige in the fine wines landscape. Beyond its continued financial growth and promising performance in the stock market under the ‘WINE’ symbol, underscored by strategic positioning and a Bali tourism revival, Hatten Wines is a certified Cobranding Partner of Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, meaning it is government-accredited as an Indonesian brand to be promoted on the global level.

International recognition is something that Hatten Wines has been no stranger to in its 30 years of existence, with its 2017 Winery of the Year and Best Trophy Winner awards by the Asian Wine Review being no exception. Evaluated through impartial “Blind Wind Tastings”, they beat out over 300 wine varieties from more than 100 wineries in 9 Asian countries to be recognised as the most consistently excellent Asian wine producer in processes and flavors.

Moreover, Hatten Wines is as dedicated to education in unison with its primary winemaking practice via the Hatten Education Center in Sanur: Indonesia’s first institution to earn the prestigious designation as an Approved Programs Provider by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET). Located at The Cellardoor, it since 2016 ensures the winery can present internationally recognised wine and spirit education programs, empowering the skill and understanding of wine pros and afficionados.

Hatten Wines maintains being locked-in on growth and upheaval in the midst of celebrating its 30th anniversary, with projects to bring new grape types and planting methods in its vineyards in addition to TWO Islands Prosecco’s impending launch. These thrilling developments are just a few of many that are set to bear fruit in the company’s future as an Indonesian winemaking pioneer as it is in the now.

PT. Hatten Bali Tbk

Jl. Bypass Ngurah Rai No. 393, Sanur 80227

Telp; 0361-4721377

info@hattenwines.com