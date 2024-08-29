Nestled within the heart of Canggu, Roomah is the all-day dining destination at the vibrant Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu . Located on the Ground Floor of the vibrant resort, Roomah presents diners with an outstanding dining experience that effortlessly combines refined elegance with authentic Asian flavours.

With a focus on creating a welcoming and community-driven ambience, Roomah, inspired by the Indonesian word for ‘home’, perfectly captures the essence of this dining establishment. From the moment you walk through the doors, you’ll be greeted with an expansive venue, designed with a high ceiling, elegant interiors and furnishings, and windows that naturally illuminate the space, poised to make guests feel right at home.

Spearheaded by Executive Chef, Suhaimi Atas, Roomah’s menu boasts a wide and diverse range of Asian flavours, from authentic Indonesian specialties to innovative fusions. With a deep passion for culinary excellence, Chef Suhaimi has enjoyed a remarkable career in numerous international five-star properties. At Roomah, he brings his wealth of experience to the table by showcasing the diverse culinary tapestry to diners.

Committed to highlighting the eclectic flavours of Indonesian cuisine, whilst incorporating global influences, Chef Suhaimi carefully sourced local ingredients and conducted extensive market research, curating a menu that celebrates Indonesian cuisine yet catering to international palates.

For starters, the small plates menu has options such as Tom Yum Talay, Wasabi Prawn Tempura, and Balinese Pork Meat Balls. The Asiatic menu presents a wealth of flavours with dishes such as Cantonese Beef medallions, Kung Pao Chicken, Rice Noodle Stir Fry, Balinese Ayam Betutu, and Nasi Goreng Kampoeng Nelayan.

For guests craving Western favourites, the Big Classics menu features the likes of New York Cheese Burger, Fettuccine Pasta al Cartoccio, Fish & Chips, and Lemon Butter Skillet Chicken. Additionally, Roomah serves up a variety of international fusion delights, adding a global twist to its menu. Several must-try highlights include Nikkei–Sei, a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, presenting dishes such as Salmon Crudo, Chicken Crispy Tacos, and Ni-Sei beef Tartare.

For vegetarian or vegan guests, Roomah offers equally indulgent selections such as the Arabic Cold Mezzeh and Classic Fattoush Salad. The palate-cleansing desserts are not to be missed, serving the likes of Almond Milk Coffee Panna Cota, Paris-Brest Pistachio, and Mandarin Baked Cheese Cake.

Roomah is currently offering a special promotion for lunch and dinner: order one main course and get one for free! Welcoming both in-house and non-staying guests, Roomah Restaurant is open daily from 6.30am to 11pm.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 8800 or follow their official Instagram .

Roomah Restaurant

at Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.93xx A No, Canggu

+62 361 201 9900 | +62 811 3830 8800

@roomahcanggu