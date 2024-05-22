Nestled in the coastal village of Canggu, a brand-new resort joins the ranks of distinguished premium accommodations on Bali’s southern coast: Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu. Blessed with sunset views and the energy of the popular neighbourhood, the beautifully designed resort presents a refreshing contemporary holiday destination for modern travellers.

Located a short walk away from the bustling Batu Bolong Beach and Canggu’s lively scene, the resort integrates modern design elements with quintessential Balinese aesthetics and a hint of contemporary artistry. Designed by Bangkok-based Nava Studios in partnership with Jakarta-based boutique design studio, Placebo, the resort showcases tastefully designed public areas and rooms embellished with rich wooden accents, synchronising with cutting-edge technological amenities to ensure a luxurious stay experience.

The resort houses 144 beautifully appointed rooms categorised into Standard, Suite, and special Kids Suites for families, each featuring a balcony and is equipped with quality amenities, such as lavish beddings, signature soft and firm pillows, high-speed Wi-Fi, 55-inch smart TV, and floor-installed air condition system, and the latest in-room technology to guarantee a comfortable and leisurely stay to guests.

Decked out with contemporary amenities and facilities, the new resort features a state-of-the-art fitness centre, an active kids’ club, a stunning rooftop pool bar, and an all-day dining venue. Soak in a captivating 180-degree view of the Indian Ocean from the Rooftop Pool Bar, where guests can indulge and imbibe with small bites and cocktails with front-row seats to the golden sunsets. On the ground floor, Roomah Restaurant presents the finest local dishes, an array of international cuisine and a vegetarian menu, prepared using high-quality locally sourced ingredients.

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong A No. 93xx, Canggu

+62 361 201 9900 | +62 811 3830 8800

reservation.hircanggu@ihg.com | @holidayinnbalic anggu