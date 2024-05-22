Opening its doors in Pererenan on 4 April 2024, the new SUN . CONTEMPORARY Gallery showcases an eclectic collection of works by established and emerging Indonesian and international artists.

Set across two floors, the sleek gallery space is situated behind the popular Shelter restaurant, tucked away from the main road, allowing for a peaceful browse of the featured artworks curated by Founder and Director, Ricky Lee Gordon, an established artist himself. Their first exhibition, which runs until 6 June 2024, features a mix of 33 Indonesian and international artists and designers, showcasing paintings, mixed media sculptures and installations.

The name itself is inspired by Śūnyatã, the Buddhist teaching of emptiness, or ‘the void’, which states that form is emptiness and emptiness is form. The gallery interprets this philosophy by creating a space for creative expression through collaboration, transcend beyond the static nature of an art gallery by incorporating a project space and art advisory. As such, SUN . CONTEMPORARY Gallery has a rich programme that invites interaction between a like-minded community in different fields. From their ‘Art & Activism’ activations that invite changemakers for Pecha Kucha style talks; initiating creative collaborations like their ceramic series together with Kevala and featured artists; to artist-in-residence programmes with partners that foster cross-cultural development.

Other than that, the artist-led gallery presents a sophisticated selection of works that would certainly intrigue mature and discerning art enthusiasts, and importantly provides a much-needed shared platform for local and international artists alike.

133B Jl. Pantai Pererenan | +62 822-6634-9911

Instagram | sun-contemporary.com