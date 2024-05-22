Acknowledged experts of all things Lembongan, The Lembongan Traveller (TLT) is a dedicated platform aimed at providing the best and most updated visitor’s information. Designed as a one-stop-shop and point of contact, The Lembongan Traveller lists everything from boutique accommodation to dining recommendations, island guides and even boat bookings.

Established in 2013, the Australian-owned and locally-operated platform was born from a vision of sharing this idyllic island paradise with the world, highlighting top local businesses to ensure visitor experiences are nothing short of exceptional.

For those seeking accommodation solutions, TLT features a suite of great options catering to a wide range of budgets, from quaint bungalows to luxurious villas and cosy resorts. They will also facilitate boat bookings from mainland Bali, working with two reliable fastboat companies and offering 15% off boat transfers for anyone booking accommodation with TLT.

From booking assistance to personalised recommendations, organising your island getaway is made easy and seamless with The Lembongan Traveller. What’s more, their up-to-date website features a host of lists of restaurants and beach clubs, activities and tours, wedding venues and general practical information one might need during their holiday.

As the only property management company based on Nusa Lembongan, with an office open seven days a week, TLT has helped many business owners run, operate and market their accommodations, providing years of expertise to help them grow.

Their unique combination as management company and also Nusa Lembongan’s biggest travel site, with 50+ listed properties across all budgets, has helped both local businesses and travellers for more than a decade. Importantly, having been an integral part of Lembongan’s tourism industry, TLT commits to high quality and reliable business practices and ensure positive community engagement. By using TLT’s services, travellers are thus also making a positive contribution, including to TLT’s ongoing support of Bali Children Foundation .

The Lembongan Traveller’s services are catered to ensuring a seamless holiday experience for visitors, and a professional, reliable partnership with local businesses. Contact TLT for your next visit to Nusa Lembongan or if you’re looking for a partner in managing your own local business.

+62 813 9218 3002

@thelembongant raveller

thelem bongantraveller.com