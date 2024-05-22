The newest lifestyle destination to open up on Nusa Ceningan is Suku Beach Club, overlooking the stunning Blue Lagoon, the island’s most coveted surf break, with direct access to the white sands of Secret Beach.

“Suku,” meaning tribe in Bahasa Indonesia, invites everyone to soak up the idyllic atmosphere of this captivating cove on Nusa Ceningan’s western-facing shores, where azure waters, rock pools and rolling swells set the scene.

Slightly off-the-beaten-path, Suku Beach Club offers escapism in comfort, welcoming guests into a Balinese-inspired venue that’s both rustic and stylish, featuring natural wood and stone furnishings housed under thatched bamboo roofs. From a cosy, elevated dining space, the beach club terraces down to the swimming pool with a swim-up bar, then cascades gently to three sand-filled levels where daybeds and beanbags await under swaying palm trees. A bonfire pit stands at its edge, set alight as sunset draws near.

The beach club provides direct access to Secret Beach, a white sand beachfront tucked behind and guarded by the dramatic rocky headland of Blue Lagoon, perfect for those keen to paddle out for a surf or after a dip in the pristine waters.

Welcoming children and even pets, this is a family-friendly destination made for a leisurely day by the sea. Expect delicious comfort food from fresh tuna tartare and healthy salads, to Indonesian classics, burgers, pizzas, desserts and grilled goods. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and kids options are all available. You’ll also find a comprehensive bar menu serving signature cocktails, imported wines, local brews, coffees, juices and more.

Suku Beach Club welcomes walk-ins and works on a minimum-spend basis for daybeds and sunbeds. Towel rental services are available, as are shuttle services for arrivals at Ceningan’s Yellow Bridge. Suku Beach Club is open daily from 8am to 9pm.

For more information or reservations, please contact their WhatsApp or follow their Instagram for updates.

Suku Beach Club

Jl. Sarang Burung, Dusun Batu Melawang, Nusa Ceningan

+62 822 1013 0077

@suku.beach

sukubeach.com