In the heart of Tambolaka, the primary gateway into Sumba Barat Daya, Sima Hotel Sumba opens its doors to travellers seeking to explore this stunning destination of eastern Indonesia.

A short, 12-minute drive from Tambolaka Airport takes you to this premier, four-star hotel, made to be a comfortable and modern retreat catering to the tastes of both business and leisure travellers. Boasting a generous assortment of 102 accommodations, ranging from welcoming Deluxe rooms to spacious Presidential Suite, every guest is assured a gratifying sojourn enriched with contemporary amenities. Inspired by the heritage of Sumba, guests are welcomed into sophisticated spaces that showcase beautiful ikat textile motifs, wooden art and artefacts, colouring the hotel with local flair.

Sima prides itself in offering international conveniences for travellers looking to explore the wilderness of Sumba, knowing that they have comfort and convenience awaiting after their adventures. Guests will find the charming Moke Café, Weekuri all-day dining restaurant, large swimming pool, a well-appointed fitness centre, and spa.

For groups or companies, the hotel also encompasses three state-of-the-art meeting venues and a rooftop function area that affords panoramic vistas. Sima Sumba makes for a superb jumping off point for those keen to discover the wild and wonderful adventures found across the island.

Sima Hotel Sumba

Jl. Raja Yohanes Ngongo Bani, Weerena

+62 812 2843 8040

@simasumba

simasumba.com