Nestled amidst the mesmerising beauty of Sumba, Cap Karoso stands as a tropical Eden, gracefully tucked along the pristine shores of the eponymous Karoso Beach. With a commitment to community engagement and sustainability, this eco-conscious haven boasts 44 rooms and 20 villas, including a sprawling three-hectare organic farm.

Set against coral sands lapped by turquoise lagoons and enclosed by traditional villages, Cap Karoso serves as a luxurious gateway to the wonders of Sumba , offering awe-inspiring sunsets and panoramic views of the vast Indian Ocean.

Inspired by the spirit of explorers and tailored for the discerning modern travellers eager to delve into Sumba’s rich cultural tapestry and rugged landscapes, Cap Karoso is built upon three key pillars: sustainability, culture, and community. Here, guests are invited to immerse themselves fully in the island’s allure, infused with a touch of Parisian elegance that reflects the owners’ European roots.

Each accommodation is meticulously crafted to blend tropical leisure with Sumbanese culture, ensuring utmost comfort and a deep sense of immersion. The accommodations include 16 Studios, 18 Terrace Studios, 3 Garden Suites, 7 Beach Suites, 8 Duplex Villas, 6 Two-Bedroom Villas, 2 Three-Bedroom Villas, and 4 Three-Bedroom Beachfront Villas, each designed to enchant guests and evoke the essence of Sumba.

Exceptional dining awaits at Cap Karoso, where Michelin-starred chefs and masterful mixologists curate indulgent menus. From savouring ocean views at the Beach Club, indulging in unique communal fine dining at Julang, or enjoying refreshing cocktails and Indo-Basque finger foods at Apicine.

For more information or reservations, please contact them via WhatsApp or visit capkaroso.com

Cap Karoso

Pantai Karoso, Ate Dalo, Sumba Barat Daya, NTT

+62 811 386 260

@cap_karoso

capkaroso.com