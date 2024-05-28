Savour Sumptuous Paella and Bottomless Sangria at Karma Kandara’s Temple Lounge

Experience the vibrant flavours of Spain at Karma Kandara’s latest culinary offering, the exquisite Paella & Sangria Night, held every Monday from 6pm to 9pm atop the picturesque Temple Lounge. This five-star culinary event is a feast for the senses, where the resort’s mesmerising views meet exceptional Spanish cuisine.

Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek, Executive Sous Chef Stefan Thietz, and their talented culinary team will bring you an unforgettable evening with live cooking demonstrations. Watch as they expertly prepare two varieties of traditional paella right before you, infusing each bite with authentic flavours and rich ingredients.

Begin your evening with delectable pass-around tapas as the sun sets on the horizon. These bite-sized Spanish delights are the perfect appetiser to set the stage for the main event. Throughout the night, enjoy refreshing bottomless sangria, concocted with a delightful blend of fine wine and fresh fruits, adding a touch of sweetness to your vibrant night.

The night continues with the highlight of the evening, the preparation of the paellas by the expert chefs: traditional seafood and chicken paella cooked in traditional large, shallow paella pans to achieve the perfect texture with evenly cooked rice and a crispy golden crust at the bottom.

Adding to the festive ambience in true Spanish spirit, the entertainment of the evening presents captivating flamenco dancers performing to the rhythmic strums of a flamenco guitarist, where guests are invited to join and have a go at flamenco dancing with the performers. Whether you come in for fantastic food or an entertaining night out, the Paella & Sangria Night at Temple Lounge promises a spectacular start to your week.

The Paella & Sangria Night is priced at IDR 495,000++ per person. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3810 7130.

Karma Kandara

Jl. Villa Kandara, Banjar Wijaya Kusuma, Ungasan, Bali

+62 811 3810 7130

fbadmin@karmakandara.com

@karma.kandara.bali