Canggu, the highly vibrant coastal village in Bali, is not only known for its stunning beaches and surf spots but also its eclectic culinary scene. Whether you are a foodie looking for the best local flavours or a traveller seeking international cuisine, Canggu has something to offer. Here are the top 11 must-visit restaurants in Canggu that promise a quality dining experience.

1. MASON Bar & Grill Canggu

For those craving modern Australian cuisine, Mason is a top choice. Their menu features a variety of dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. The char-grilled prawns and wood-fired bread are highly recommended.

The chic, industrial decor and vibrant atmosphere make Mason a great spot for both casual dinners and special celebrations. Pair your meal with one of their expertly crafted cocktails for a complete dining experience.

masonbali.com

2. Ji Terrace by The Sea

Ji Terrace by The Sea is a rooftop restaurant offering a fusion of Japanese and Southeast Asian cuisine. Located at the Tugu Hotel, Ji Terrace provides stunning ocean views, making it a perfect spot for sunset dinners. The menu features sushi, sashimi, and unique dishes like dragon rolls and tuna tataki.

The ambience is enhanced by its antique décor and relaxed vibe, providing an exotic dining experience. Don’t miss their signature cocktails, which blend Asian flavours with modern mixology, complementing the culinary offerings perfectly.

jirestaurantbali.com

3. SKOOL Kitchen

Perched above The Lawn, SKOOL Kitchen offers a unique dining experience centred around primitive cooking techniques. The open-flame kitchen uses natural wood and charcoal to cook dishes, providing a distinct, smoky flavour. The menu features a range of dishes, from appetizers to desserts, all touched by fire.

The restaurant, a collaboration between Tai Buddha and Adam McAsey, boasts stunning ocean views and a polished, intimate interior. Highlights include the slow-roasted lamb and the seven-hour charcoal-roasted pineapple, making SKOOL a must-visit for its innovative menu and breathtaking setting​.

skoolkitchen.co

4. Como Beach Club

Located within the luxurious COMO Uma Canggu resort, Como Beach Clu b provides an upscale dining experience with stunning beachfront views. The menu focuses on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, offering a variety of international dishes with a healthy twist, such as wood-fired pizzas and fresh salads.

The relaxed yet sophisticated ambience, complete with a pool and sun loungers, makes it an ideal spot for a leisurely lunch or a romantic dinner by the sea. Don’t miss their signature cocktails and live music sessions in the evenings.

comohotels.com/umacanggu

5. Luma

Mediterranean-inspired in both design and menu, this new restaurant presents the culinary creations of celebrated Chefs Kieran Morland (Merah Putih) and Cameron Emirali.

Located on Batu Bolong, Luma sits smartly on the roadside with its clean, sophisticated and understated style. Designed by local architecture firm, Design Assembly, the restaurant exudes the feeling of the rugged, sun-drenched coastlines of southern Europe, with its marble mosaic flooring, white interiors, arched doorways and windows. Together the two chefs present simple, rustic dishes that fuse southern European traditions and Indonesian ingredients. With a focus on seasonality, the menu changes weekly and has daily specials; a really classy dinner destination which makes it one of the best restaurants in Canggu.

lumabali.com

6. YUKI

Welcoming in an ocean breeze from its prime location in front of Batu Bolong Beach, Yuki Bali presents a modern take on a Japanese izakaya, where quality drinks take precedence and satisfying bites follow suit. Opening in 2022, it very quickly became one of the favourite restaurants in Canggu.

Made entirely out of bamboo, this stylish Japanese restaurant blends a tropical beach house with a sleek Japanese aesthetic. Envisioned by design house Kōsame, the interiors strike an elegant balance between Bali and Japan, presented through an array of minimalist Japanese accoutrements and decor.

Yuki Bali invites patrons to slip in for sunset drinks, with a menu of expertly made signature cocktails. Sake, wines, beers, craft sodas and juices are also available. The menu focuses on bite-sized goodness; plates of Japanese delights to snack on as you sip. You’ll find delicate appetisers like the perfected Yakitori, the Tsukune, pork meatball with marinated egg yolk (a must); to signature Maki Rolls, like their Tuna Truffle. The highlight at Yuki is their Charcoal Grill, or Yakimono, selection.

@yukibali_

7. Sensorium

Sensorium offers a unique dining experience with its innovative Asian fusion cuisine. The menu, curated by Chef William Salim, features creative dishes such as the 62-degree egg with miso corn and the famous pancake with bacon ice cream.

The minimalist decor and open kitchen concept allow diners to watch the chefs at work, adding an interactive element to the meal. Sensorium is perfect for those looking to explore bold flavours and unique culinary combinations.

sensoriumbali.co.id

8. Billy Ho

Billy Ho offers a contemporary Asian dining experience, blending traditional flavours with modern culinary techniques. The menu, created by Chef Will Meyrick of Mamasan fame, includes a mix of dishes inspired by Japanese, Korean, and Chinese cuisines, such as miso-marinated black cod and Korean-style fried chicken.

The stylish interior, featuring bold art pieces and comfortable seating, creates a vibrant atmosphere perfect for both casual dining and special occasions. The extensive cocktail menu complements the food perfectly, making Billy Ho a unique spot for food and drink enthusiasts and one of the must-visit restaurants in Canggu.

billyho.co

9. La Brisa

Nestled on Echo Beach, La Brisa offers breathtaking ocean views and a delightful seafood menu. The rustic décor and relaxed atmosphere make it a perfect spot for sunset dinners. Don’t miss their grilled octopus and signature cocktails.

La Brisa stands out not only for its food but also for its commitment to sustainability. The venue is constructed from reclaimed wood and decorated with fishing nets and other recycled materials, creating an eco-friendly and visually stunning setting. The lively weekend markets and regular events make La Brisa a vibrant spot for both dining and socialising.

labrisa-bali.com

10. HoiAn by MeVui

HoiAn by MeVui brings authentic Vietnamese cuisine to the heart of Canggu. The menu includes classic dishes such as pho, banh mi, and fresh spring rolls, all made with traditional recipes and ingredients.

The cosy, rustic interior creates a welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of a traditional Vietnamese eatery. With its friendly service and flavorful dishes, HoiAn by MeVui offers a taste of Vietnam that shouldn’t be missed.

11. Dolan Restaurant & Park

Set alongside Batu Bolong Beach, Dolan Restaurant & Park is Canggu’s latest place to dine and play. This cosy new venue, designed as a social venue to eat and kick back, welcomes diners into its expansive garden space, complete with a playground and open area for children.

Opened by Hotel Tugu Bali, the classic and artistic resort found adjacent, Dolan Restaurant & Park fills a need in the Canggu area with its welcoming ‘back garden’ atmosphere, great for families, a breath of fresh air from the usual beach clubs and hip bars. The restaurant’s name perfectly captures the mood this venue was made for, a Balinese term meaning ‘to play, chill and hang out’.

Dolan features 1,700m2 of extensive gardens with swings, a spider climbing tower, slides, and fish ponds, designed specially to encourage outdoor play and socialisation under the warm Bali sun, but with good areas of shade as well. It provides a great alternative to the beach and sandcastles for families on holiday. Dolan hopes to foster a sense of community among their guests, be it parents bringing their children for safe play as they enjoy a coffee, or adults after a cosy evening drink with friends in a casual, family-style setting. Pets are welcome too, of course!

Beyond the gardens and the playground, Dolan Restaurant & Park’s menu is enticing all on its own. A farm-style brunch menu is available until 3pm, featuring morning delights from Smoked Salmon & Soft Scrambled Eggs to Dolan Cinnamon Roll Fluffy Pancakes and refreshing smoothie bowls. From 11.30am, the all-day menu opens an array of options, including fresh salads, sharing platters and comfort favourites like Farmhouse Royal Cheeseburger, Seaside Fish & Chips or Eggplant Parmigiana. More speciality items include the wood-fired oven pizzas and dishes on the grill, be it Australian Wagyu Striploin MB5 or an Asian-Style Catch of the Day. Of course, vegan options are available, as well as a Kids’ Menu.

Open from 7.30am to 11pm, the drinks offerings reflect the opening hours with smoothies, cold-pressed juices and artisanal Kawisari coffee to start the day, to a wide range of signature and classic cocktails, craft beers and an international wine selection available by glass and bottle. Don’t miss their Sundown Sizzle barbecue on Saturdays, and other great daily promotions.

+62 878 6320 1532 | @dolancanggu

Canggu’s culinary scene is as diverse as its visitors, offering a range of dining experiences that cater to every taste and preference. Whether you’re a local or a traveller, these top 11 restaurants in Canggu promise to deliver delicious food and memorable moments.