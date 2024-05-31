The Will Meyrick Experiences: A Series of Extraordinary Culinary Adventures

The Will Meyrick Experiences invites you to immerse yourself in the dynamic world of Chef Will Meyrick, a culinary virtuoso whose journey has taken him from the bustling streets of London to the sun-soaked shores of Sydney, and finally to the rich tapestry of Southeast Asia.

Chef Meyrick’s name resonates through the kitchens of Indonesia and Australia, where he has established a collection of five celebrated restaurants: the acclaimed Mamasan , Hujan Locale , Honey & Smoke , and Billy Ho in Bali, and Will St. in Perth. These establishments are a testament to his unwavering pursuit of culinary excellence and his dedication to uncovering the most authentic flavours from local markets to the kitchen. Now, the Will Meyrick experience extends beyond the dining table as he leads curated culinary adventures that you can join.

● North Bali Uncharted

● Street Food Tours

● Canggu Cooking Class

● The Lontara Voyages

North Bali Uncharted

The North Bali Uncharted experience invites you to join Chef Will Meyrick on a captivating adventure across the cultural and culinary treasures of North Bali, where you’ll get a first-hand experience of the rich traditions, flavours and landscapes of Bali on a 2-day, 1-night excursion.

This experience presents you with cultural immersion, a gastronomic expedition, and breathtaking landscapes. You’ll get to visit the vibrant local markets and indulge in traditional Balinese breakfast specialties, marvel at the natural wonders and learn about sustainable coffee production at a local plantation, visit Bali’s oldest temple for spiritual insights and revel in a traditional lunch prepared by a renowned chef.

You’ll also get the opportunity to enjoy a leisurely evening with dinner and local exploration, delve into a street food tour featuring various local favourites, gain insights at a spice museum and enjoy lunch with picturesque lake views, concluding with a tranquil temple visit and a traditional cleansing ritual before returning in the evening.

Additionally, the experience will bless you with bountiful mesmerising panoramas, from lush rolling hills, ancient temples, and serene villages – the experience is not just a feast for the senses but for the eyes as well.

The North Bali Uncharted experience is priced at USD 460 per person with a two-person minimum, USD 360 per person for a group of 4 people, and USD 290 per person for a group of 6 people.

Street Food Tours

The Will Meyrick Street Food Tours takes you on a journey to discover the hidden culinary gems of Denpasar, taste traditional Balinese delicacies, and immerse in the local food culture that defines Bali, offering options of a Day or Night Tour.

Offering you an authentic expedition, discovering local warung wonders, and market marvels, you’ll venture through the vibrant streets of Denpasar and dive into the hearth of a rich culinary tapestry. Uncover authentic taste and textures that define Bali’s timeless culinary narrative, transporting you to the centre of the illustrious food culture of the archipelago.

You’ll get the chance to visit warungs (local eateries), each with its own story and rustic charm, where they have unique, time-honoured recipes handed down through generations. Don’t be fooled by the modest settings, these warungs hold a wealth of flavours ready to surprise your palates. Explore the busy traditional markets, where the vibrant atmosphere presents a sensory exploration of fresh ingredients, exotic spices, and the lively exchange between locals and vendors.

The Street Food Tours is priced at US 97 per person with a two-person minimum. Additional members are priced at USD 65 per person with a maximum of 10 participants per group. The total duration of the experience is approximately 6.5 hours (duration might vary based on traffic), including transfers.

Canggu Cooking Class

For those interested in learning how to cook Balinese cuisine, the immersive Canggu Cooking Class programme allows participants to explore and discover Balinese cuisine’s vibrant and eclectic world.

Available in the morning and afternoon, the cooking class takes place in Villa Cinta, a stunning garden villa in Canggu, where you’ll begin the experience with a refreshing drink upon arrival. Then, you’ll be taken on a garden tour, inspecting and strolling through verdant greenery and blooming flowers.

The class will be led by their experienced chefs, who will guide you through preparing five Balinese dishes, including two main dishes, one vegetable dish, and two sambals/sauces. The five Balinese dishes are Duck Satay Lilit, Karangasem Prawn Curry, Vegetable Lawar, Sambal Matah and Samabl Kecap. After the cooking class, you’ll get the chance to enjoy your culinary creations.

The Canggu Cooking Class is priced at USD 49 per person with a two-person minimum. The cooking class will last approximately 4 hours and has two time slots available: 10am (morning) and 3pm (afternoon). The dishes are adaptable to most dietary preferences.

The Lontara Voyages

Embark on a culinary journey that transcends the ordinary with The Lontara Experience, the latest programme offered. This gastronomic odyssey showcases the finest offerings of the archipelago through both land and sea. Savour freshly prepared dishes by Chef Meyrick on board and witness manta rays in their natural habitat. Explore the rich history of East Flores’s indigenous tribes and tread the remarkable paths navigated by seafarers during the Dutch Colonial era, when nutmeg was worth more than gold. This once-in-a-lifetime cruise enriches the mind and soul and vividly illustrates the region’s significant role in history.

For more information, please visit willmeyrick.com/experiences/