Fresh off the back of Mama San Bali’s refreshed look and menu, Chef Will Meyrick has announced his latest venture with the launching of Mama San Supper Club. Housed under the same roof, the Supper Club is found in the cosy mezzanine floor of the restaurant offering a literally elevated experience, with a distinct design and separate menu to explore.

With a sophisticated speak-easy atmosphere, adorned with rich woods and mood lighting, diners have the choice to dine at communal tables or perhaps by the open kitchen where the chefs work their magic.

The menu here is ever-evolving, celebrating seasonality and sustainability, but differs quite drastically from the rich, hearty Southeast Asian cuisine offered downstairs at the ‘Mama San Dining Room and Grill’, as it is now called.

Though still Pan-Asian inspired, the dishes at the Supper Club present a more modern approach, where central vegetables and proteins are taken through a process of ageing, curing, salting and grilling to bring out their natural flavours. Everything is fresh, local and seasonal, with small snacks and large plates all made to share.

Starters are incredibly fresh, like the produce-focused ‘Coconut & Cashew Nut Yoghurt Dip’ with coriander olive oil, home-made spice mix and a bouquet of fresh baby garden vegetables; or the ‘Wood-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes’ swimming in oozing stracciatella cheese. One extra rich starter is the ‘Roasted Bone Marrow’ topped with Vegemite pulled beef and curried butter. Must-tries from the Large Plates include the ’14-Day Dry-Aged BBQ Duck Breast’, served with Mandarin pancakes to make your own meaty peking duck; and the ‘Wood-Fired T-Bone Angus Steak’. Sides feature a selection of deliciously charred vegetables and extra creamy ‘Miso Potato Gratin’ that goes well with everything.

Dry-Aged BBQ Duck Breast Robata Grilled Lamb Seared Scallops

“Mama San Supper Club is an intimate journey into exclusivity,” says Chef Will Meyrick. “Our menu reflects the essence of Pan-Asian cuisine, with a strong emphasis on seasonality and sustainable sourcing. We’re excited to introduce specialty food and drink soirees and collaborate with renowned chefs and mixologists to offer a truly unique culinary experience.”

A curated selection of premium wines and inventive cocktails are available upstairs as well. Mama San Supper Club is open Tuesday-Saturday, 5.30pm to 10.30pm (dinner), a la carte and Chef’s Menu experiences both available.

Mamasan Bali

Jl. Raya Kerobokan No.135, Kerobokan

@mamasanbali

ma masanbali.com